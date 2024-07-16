UAE Realty Awards 2024 honours excellence in real estate

The UAE Realty Awards 2024, hosted by Finance World Magazine, took place on July 6 at the iconic Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, celebrating the most significant achievements in the UAE real estate market. Widely regarded as the premier real estate award in the UAE, this event honoured the outstanding contributions of industry pioneers and innovators, bringing together the crème de la crème of the real estate world. The evening was marked by an atmosphere of celebration and networking among distinguished guests, industry leaders, and key stakeholders.

Each award acknowledged the remarkable achievements and dedication of the awardees, highlighting their role in advancing their organizations and the broader industry. The awards include:

Developer of the Year: Known for its luxurious residential, commercial, and leisure properties, Damac Properties is a top-tier real estate developer. Damac continues to lead the industry with its innovative designs and high-quality developments

Lifetime Achievement Award: PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Realty, was honoured as the visionary founder and was celebrated for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to quality and excellence in real estate.

Best Community Developer of the Year: Dubai Holding is recognized for its transformative community developments that enhance urban living. Dubai Holding continues to set new standards in creating vibrant and sustainable communities.

Luxury Property Developer: Omniyat is a premier real estate developer in the UAE, renowned for its iconic luxury properties that combine innovative design and exceptional quality. Omniyat continues to set new benchmarks in the luxury real estate market.

Best Amenities Provider Of The Year: Azizi Developments is celebrated for its exceptional residential and commercial projects. They continue to set new standards in delivering unparalleled facilities and services to their residents.

Best Sustainable Development Of The Year: Designed to be one of the world's most sustainable cities Masdar City won this award. Combining innovative technologies and renewable energy solutions, it sets a global standard for sustainable living and working environments.

Innovative Urban Developer of the Year: Eagle Hills continues to lead the industry with its forward-thinking and transformative projects. They are renowned for creating innovative and sustainable urban spaces.

Rising Developer of the Year: Aark Developers are an emerging leader in the real estate sector, recognized for their innovative and high-quality residential and commercial projects. Winning the Rising Developer of the Year award, they continue to set new standards in the industry with their commitment to excellence.

Best Real Estate Marketing Campaign: Tiger Properties is a prominent real estate developer in the UAE, known for its innovative projects and strategic marketing initiatives. They continue to lead the market with their impactful and creative promotional strategies.

Emerging Urban Infrastructure Developer of the Year: This award was presented to ANAX Developments, a forward-thinking company specializing in urban infrastructure projects, known for its innovative approach and commitment to sustainable development.

International Property Expert of the Year: Salwa Arfaoui, regional director of Next Level Real Estate, was honoured in this category. She is a recognized authority in international property markets and is known for her deep expertise and strategic insight.

Iconic Design Of The Year: This award was presented to Almal Real Estate Development, renowned for its avant-garde approach to architectural design, crafting iconic landmarks that redefine cityscapes.

Excellence in Land Plot Advisory: This award was presented to Zabadani Real Estate, a leading firm specializing in land plot advisory, known for its expert guidance and strategic insights.

Emerging Real Estate Firm of the Year: Infinix Real Estate emerges as a dynamic force in the industry, celebrated for its rapid growth and innovative real estate solutions. This award highlights their commitment to excellence and future-forward approach in the market. Most Influential Real Estate Thought Leader: Eng Amer Abdulaziz Hussain Khansaheb, Managing Director of Union Properties, is a visionary leader in the real estate sector, celebrated for his innovative strategies and influential insights. Young Achiever In Real Estate: Rachna Bhatia and Lovina Chari, founders of One Stop Realty were recognized in this category for their positive can-do attitude, which relies on strong morals, providing professional and straightforward advice that resonates with simplicity in their results. Real Estate Entrepreneur Of The Year: Mehrdad Hessabi, CEO of MacMillan Trust, was recognised as the Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year for his visionary leadership and strategic acumen. Under his guidance, MacMillan Trust has showcased its outstanding innovation and market success. Property Investment Rising Star of The Year: ResiDual was recognised in this category for its remarkable achievements as a premier property investment firm. Known for its strategic approach and exceptional portfolio management, ResiDual continues to set new standards in the industry by delivering outstanding returns and innovative investment solutions to its clients. Best Real Estate Investment Portfolio: Aeon & Trisl Real Estate bagged this award, known for its robust portfolio management and strategic investment approaches. Stunning artworks from local artists were showcased, highlighting the region's rich cultural tapestry and artistic talent. The evening was a perfect blend of elegance, recognition, and inspiration, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees. The event was supported by key partners like Century Financial, Natuzzi Italia, Layer X, Emirates Podcast, DBPV, Ferns & Petals, & Scream Entertainment. Media partners, including Khaleej Times, Gulf Property, Maa Gulf, Mid East Information, My Dubai Media, Dailyhunt MENA, CEO Insights, One Arabia, and Mobi Eventz, amplified the event's reach and impact across various platforms and audiences. The event also featured a highly engaging performance by renowned African drummer Kodzo.

The UAE Realty Awards not only celebrated current leaders but also set a high benchmark for the future of the real estate industry in the UAE. The collaborative effort of these organisations ensured a successful celebration of excellence and achievements within the real estate sector, underlining the importance of innovation and excellence in the industry.