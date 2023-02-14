UAE Nursery wins two coveted titles in its first academic term

Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 5:02 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 5:20 PM

British Orchard Nursery is Middle East's first preschool chain to be recertified for the latest ISO certification. Winning yet another vote of confidence for its qualitative approach to preschool education, the UAE’s largest nursery chain, the British Orchard Nursery has become the Middle East's first preschool chain to earn the latest ISO certification for quality, environmental, and health and safety management systems. The nursery has also won the ‘CSR Label Award’ from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce for 2022 for adopting sustainable and responsible business practices.

The ISO certification, which focuses on meeting customer expectations and satisfaction, handling environmental issues and occupational health and management systems in the organisation, is a huge morale booster at a time when the country is waking up to a post-Covid-19 scenario that demands more safety measures than ever. The CSR award – honours companies that integrate CSR, sustainability and good governance into their management, operations and processes at every level.

Commenting on the awards, Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and founder of the British Orchard Nursery preschool chain, said: “We are the only nursery in the UAE to be recognised by ISO in three categories: quality, environment, and health and safety, which is a great achievement and gives us the confidence and motivation to constantly stay ahead. These awards further reinforce our belief that quality speaks for itself.

The last two years or so have been challenging for everyone, including students and parents, but British Orchard Nursery’s sound infrastructure, a determined workforce and strong support from all quarters enabled us to provide the same quality that our children are used to and expect from us. The fact that we were recertified for ISO and have won the CSR Award twice in a row shows the trust that has been placed in BON yet again.”

"I would like to thank the UAE government for their valuable support, ISO for their confidence in us and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce for initiating such an encouraging venture that will propel the industries to perform their very best. We continue to commit to BON's promise of elevating the education standards across the UAE,” added Dr Gandhi.

British Orchard Nursery received the latest ISO certifications for all its branches across the UAE and UK. The achievement verifies that BON conducts its activities as per global best practices based on the ISO 9001:2015 (quality management system), ISO 14001:2015 (environmental management system), and ISO 45001:2018 (health and safety management system). It also assures that BON is providing a safe, environmentally friendly, and secure setting for over 2000 students enrolled at the nursery, as well as for its employees.

Health and safety are of paramount focus at BON. The nursery takes the little ones and staff’s health very seriously and makes it a point to ensure that all the quality, health and safety guidelines and protocols are followed with utmost sincerity.

The certifications were presented during a special ceremony at BON headquarters, by Alok Katiyar, senior manager for business assurance, Intertek’s, MENAP, to Dr Gandhi.