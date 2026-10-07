UAE National Agriculture Centre joins Growtech Middle East 2026 as a strategic government partner

Growtech Middle East, formerly known as Agra Middle East, will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 26–28 October 2026, with the UAE National Agriculture Centre (NAC) joining as its Strategic Government Partner.

The partnership will put greater focus on the future of Emirati farming, agricultural innovation and food security, with a shared commitment to supporting UAE farmers, raising farming standards and encouraging the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and technologies.

At the event, NAC will also highlight its work to improve market access for Emirati produce and raise national standards through initiatives such as UAE Good Agricultural Practices (UAE G.A.P.), which raises production quality and efficiency and enhances the sustainability of farming operations, and the Integrated Farmer Centres project. Implemented by NAC in collaboration with government and private sector partners, the project provides farmers with an integrated system of services, including crop receiving and logistics, streamlining post-harvest operations, improving marketing efficiency and strengthening market access for agricultural produce.

Under the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051, the country continues to invest in advanced farming technologies, sustainable production systems and resilient food supply chains.

Positioned under the theme “Powering the Future of Agriculture Growth and Food Security in the Middle East”, Growtech Middle East will showcase innovations across seeds and seedlings, plant nutrition and fertilisers, plant protection, greenhouse technologies, irrigation systems, agriculture machinery, poultry, animal health, livestock and aquaculture.

Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, director general, National Agriculture Centre, said: "UAE farmers are at the heart of the country’s agricultural ambitions and key partners in achieving sustainable food security targets. We are cultivating a dynamic ecosystem that enables them to access the knowledge, technologies and partnerships they need to grow sustainably and strengthen intelligent local food production, which drives the whole sector forward. Our partnership with Growtech Middle East provides a vital platform that brings together local farmers and those interested in the agricultural sector with decision-makers, industry leaders, researchers and international experts to showcase innovative, practical solutions suited to the diversity of farming environments and climate challenges."

The 2026 edition marks the next chapter in Growtech’s 25-year legacy. An internationally recognised brand headquartered in Antalya, Türkiye, Growtech now has a growing global footprint spanning Dubai, Lagos, Nigeria and Rimini, Italy.

Alan Kelly, commercial and strategy director, InD Group, said: "Our partnership with the National Agriculture Centre brings an important government dimension to Growtech Middle East, strengthening the platform’s ability to connect the priorities of the UAE’s agricultural sector with the expertise, technologies and solutions shaping its future."

Engin Er, exhibition director, Growtech Events, said: "For 25 years, Growtech has evolved alongside the changing needs of the global agriculture industry. Bringing the brand to Dubai represents an important next chapter, connecting our international network with one of the region’s most dynamic markets for agricultural innovation."

The 2026 programme will explore how technology, innovation and knowledge can empower UAE farmers, raise farming standards and support more sustainable local production, from controlled-environment agriculture and water efficiency to AI-enabled farming.

Growtech Middle East will take place from 26–28 October 2026 in Hall 8 at Dubai World Trade Centre.