UAE-IL Tech Zone sets sights on COP28

Khaleej Times interviewed Noa Gastfreund, founder and CEO of the UAE-IL Tech Zone during her participation at the exclusive invite-only Israeli Tech Breakfast held by the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai

The platform aims at advancing tech collaborations between the UAE and Israel primarily focusing on go to market programmes. — Supplied photos

Just as old as the Abraham Accords, the young Israeli player has developed strong ties with the UAE main tech stakeholders, amongst which the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to establish closer relations between the two nations, who are both hubs for cutting edge innovation that by joining hands and enhancing cooperation can reach new hights, according to Liron Zaslansky, Consul General of Israel in Dubai.

Noa Gastfreund, founder and CEO of the UAE-IL Tech Zone, said the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is ‘our local partner in crafting a mechanism’ for collaboration between the UAE and Israeli entities.

"We arranged a unicorn delegation from Israel to the UAE to meet government, semi-government, and private sector companies to explore opportunities both our nations and others in the region could benefit from," Gastfreund told Khaleej Times during an interview at the exclusive invite-only Israeli Tech Breakfast held by the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai.

The event served as a platform to highlight Israel’s contribution to the international innovation ecosystem and to promote cooperation between the two countries.

"With an advanced infrastructure and mature tech ecosystem, the UAE is an ideal market for Israeli entities to explore and set up their base in the country but we are also working on projects where Emirati entities can take part in the Israeli tech ecosystem developments, from a B2B standpoint as well as leadership, because not everything is about cash and deals, collaborations have only just started and there are so many exciting opportunities out there!” she added.

Noa Gastfreund, Founder and CEO of the UAE-IL tech zone.

"We are working with some other government entities in the field of energy for example to evolve a mechanism to collaborate with Israeli companies," Gastfreund said.

She said the UAE is one of the major economic powers of the region, and it is very important to strengthen the ties with the emirate before expanding to other nations into the region.

"The UAE holds a strategic position in the region, and if you succeed here, it would be a good start to expand into other countries of the region. The relationship with the UAE is super warm and will further strengthen in the coming years," she said.

Gastfreund said the UAE-IL Tech Zone will play its key role in the success of the World Environment Conference (COP28) by bringing top Israeli entities to the Emirates to share the best technologies to strengthen the region.

She said the UAE is hosting the game-changer COP28 conference that will help address global issues on environment and climate change.

"We definitely want to double down on this opportunity of ClimateTech. It would be a great success if we sign at least one collaboration agreement by year-end," she said.

The World Environment Conference (COP28) will be held in the UAE at Dubai Expo City from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The 13-day event is expected to turbocharge the clean energy revolution and a commitment to phase out fossil fuels in the coming years.

