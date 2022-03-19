UAE golden visa awarded to CII director general in Abu Dhabi

The UAE has awarded its ten-year golden residency visa to Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of Chamber of Indian Industry (CII), India’s apex trade organisation. Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, director general, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry handed over the Abu Dhabi Government honour to Banerjee in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, second vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Badareya Al Mazrouei, head of government services, Two Four 54, and other officials at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Chamber in Abu Dhabi recently.

“When the travel is made easy, facilities such as golden visa shall further encourage the apex industry association to really make use of this opportunity and strive hard to further enhance trade and investment cooperation for the larger good of both the economies,” said Banerjee after receiving the UAE golden visa.

It was in 2019 that the UAE implemented the golden visa scheme for long-term residence without the need of a local sponsor and 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland in order to boost investment.