  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB clear.png32.3°C

UAE gears up for Diwali : Major retailers roll out festive offers

From vibrant rangoli displays to shelves brimming with sweets and traditional attire, the spirit of the season is on full display

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 4:38 PM

Top Stories

UAE announces Golden Visa for Waqf donors under new agreement

UAE announces Golden Visa for Waqf donors under new agreement

Air India Express to reinstate UAE flights from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

Air India Express to reinstate UAE flights from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

UAE announces Union March for Eid Al Etihad; registration to open soon

UAE announces Union March for Eid Al Etihad; registration to open soon

The UAE is once again glowing with festive cheer as it prepares to celebrate Diwali, the ‘Festival of Lights’. From vibrant rangoli displays to shelves brimming with sweets and traditional attire, the spirit of the season is on full display.

Retailers across the country are embracing the celebrations with open arms, with shelves full of festive offerings. Major hypermarket chains, including Lulu, have transformed their stores into Diwali destinations, offering everything from a wide range of Indian sweets and snacks to decorative diyas, home décor essentials, and ethnic wear. Exclusive festive offers have been rolled out across ethnic fashion collections and jewellery as well, adding sparkle to every celebration. Great deals are also lighting up categories such as home appliances, electronics, and mobile phones. For those looking to gift with ease, Lulu’s Diwali-themed gift cards provide a thoughtful and flexible way to share festive joy.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Gold prices in Dubai: Third record high in three days this week at Dh503 per gram

thumb-image

Comera Pay joins with TAMM to power digital payments in Abu Dhabi

thumb-image

Qatar's Al Haydos pledges Gaza school, sports hall after reaching World Cup

thumb-image

UAE: New 'smart safety tracker' to detect health risks at workplaces, offer solutions

thumb-image

Tanishq brings the magic of ‘India Wali Diwali’ to the heart of the UAE and GCC

 

"Our goal is to make festive shopping seamless and joyful. This year, we’ve significantly expanded our Diwali range across key categories — from food and fashion to home essentials and gifting — with strong demand for curated gift boxes, traditional sweets, and festive gift cards," said Salim M A, global operations director of Lulu.

Adding to the spirit of unity and celebration, various Indian associations across the UAE are also hosting cultural events and community programmes, further contributing to the festive atmosphere across the Emirates.

As Diwali brings together communities in a celebration of light, joy, and tradition, the UAE’s vibrant retail scene ensures that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate in style.