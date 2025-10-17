UAE gears up for Diwali : Major retailers roll out festive offers

The UAE is once again glowing with festive cheer as it prepares to celebrate Diwali, the ‘Festival of Lights’. From vibrant rangoli displays to shelves brimming with sweets and traditional attire, the spirit of the season is on full display.

Retailers across the country are embracing the celebrations with open arms, with shelves full of festive offerings. Major hypermarket chains, including Lulu, have transformed their stores into Diwali destinations, offering everything from a wide range of Indian sweets and snacks to decorative diyas, home décor essentials, and ethnic wear. Exclusive festive offers have been rolled out across ethnic fashion collections and jewellery as well, adding sparkle to every celebration. Great deals are also lighting up categories such as home appliances, electronics, and mobile phones. For those looking to gift with ease, Lulu’s Diwali-themed gift cards provide a thoughtful and flexible way to share festive joy.

"Our goal is to make festive shopping seamless and joyful. This year, we’ve significantly expanded our Diwali range across key categories — from food and fashion to home essentials and gifting — with strong demand for curated gift boxes, traditional sweets, and festive gift cards," said Salim M A, global operations director of Lulu.

Adding to the spirit of unity and celebration, various Indian associations across the UAE are also hosting cultural events and community programmes, further contributing to the festive atmosphere across the Emirates.

As Diwali brings together communities in a celebration of light, joy, and tradition, the UAE’s vibrant retail scene ensures that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate in style.