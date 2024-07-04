UAE founded Pluto ranks Top 10 globally in enterprise and SMB expense management in G2 Rankings

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 9:17 PM

Pluto, the UAE home-grown end-to-end spend management platform, has been ranked number 1 in the procure-to-pay solutions category within EMEA and among the top 10 globally for both enterprise and SMB results index for expense management in the prestigious 'Summer 2024 G2' reports. These notable achievements highlight Pluto's excellence in delivering powerful, comprehensive and user-friendly corporate solutions.

The G2 Reports rank software products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. With too many point solutions in the market, since their inception, Pluto’s aim has been to provide a consolidated platform that both enterprises and SMEs can use to be able to manage the entire account payables lifecycle in one platform. Pluto's accolades span six additional categories: Expense management, invoice management, account payables automation, procure to pay, invoice management and travel and expense. This extensive recognition underscores the strength of Pluto’s consolidated platform and the remarkable success of a homegrown UAE startup on the global stage.

"Serving enterprises is particularly challenging in expense management due to their complex requirements, including global employees, multi-currency reporting needs, multi-subsidiary reporting needs, security considerations like SAML logins, deep customisations of workflows, and approval matrices," says Mohammed Ridwan, co-founder and COO of Pluto. "Historically, companies relied on bloated ERPs that employees disliked using. Pluto built a solution that not only meets all enterprise use cases but is also user-friendly and cost-effective for SMBs."

Pluto’s vision of consolidation and collaboration has been a game-changer. Most companies previously used multiple disconnected software solutions, leading to chaotic financial processes. Approvals happened over WhatsApp and email conversations, purchase requests were on emails, card transactions were managed by banks, and receipts were handled manually. Pluto revolutionised this by consolidating finance, procurement, and employee expenses into one streamlined platform.

This comprehensive approach has earned Pluto 46 badges of recognition from G2 across five different categories, showcasing the platform’s versatility and effectiveness. "These recognitions highlight our commitment to streamlining financial operations in the UAE," adds Ridwan. "Our solutions empower businesses of all sizes to take control of their financial processes, directing resources toward growth and innovation. Pluto is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and support businesses throughout the UAE and beyond."

For more information, visit www.getpluto.com.