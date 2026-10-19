UAE firms urged to act as October 30 e-invoicing deadline nears

Businesses across the UAE are being urged to accelerate preparations for mandatory electronic invoicing as the October 30 deadline approaches. Companies with annual revenues of Dh50 million or more must appoint an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) ahead of implementation from January 1, 2027, UAE e-invoicing solution playing a key role in ensuring compliance.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has called on businesses to complete contractual and technical arrangements early, warning that failure to meet implementation requirements may result in administrative penalties.

In a recently held awareness meeting in Dubai FTA spoke to more than 700 representatives of businesses, accredited providers and other stakeholders. The meeting covered regulatory requirements, provider selection and onboarding procedures through the EmaraTax platform.

Large enterprises need a holistic approach to e-Invoicing

Industry specialists say the transition involves more than selecting a provider, particularly for organisations managing multiple subsidiaries, ERP systems and high transaction volumes - a thorough examination is critical.

Covoro, a UAE Ministry of Finance Accredited e-invoicing service provider, is working with more than 1,000 large enterprises in the country to support their preparations. Its UAE enterprise customers include Abu Dhabi Airports, Salik Group, Al Ansari Financial Services, Al Rostamani Group, Khansaheb, Choithrams and 7X (Emirates Post).

Covoro recommends a holistic approach for enterprises which covers security and data protection, high availability and business continuity, implementation governance, enterprise delivery and support, long-term value and future readiness, and detection and monitoring.

“For a large enterprise, e-invoicing becomes part of the financial infrastructure of the organisation. The decision to select an e-Invoicing must account for the scale of operations, transaction volumes and complexity of the systems involved,” said Paresh Bafna, CEO of Covoro UAE.

Phased rollout and business readiness

As per the implementation timetable, businesses with annual revenues below Dh50 million must appoint an accredited provider by March 31, 2027, and implement e-invoicing from July 1, 2027.

Companies must also complete e-Invoicing impact assessment, contractual arrangements, technical integration and the necessary procedures through EmaraTax.

Covoro recommends an e-invoicing gap analysis before implementation to identify gaps in financial systems, including ERP integration, invoice data quality, transaction validation and operational responsibilities. This helps organisations define their requirements before technical implementation begins.

Covoro’s e-invoicing automation solution has processed more than 1.08 billion e-invoices globally. The company serves over 10,000 customers worldwide and supports integrations across more than 100 ERP environments.

“Enterprises are making an infrastructure decision today that they will live with well beyond the compliance deadline. The ASP should be evaluated against the future needs of the business, as well as the requirements of the regulation,” Bafna added.