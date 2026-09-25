UAE fertility facility highlights individualised treatment after successful IVF case

A fertility centre in Dubai has highlighted the role of individualised assessment in IVF treatment following a successful pregnancy involving a 42-year-old patient who had undergone multiple unsuccessful attempts over six years.

The patient, identified as Vicky, is now eight months pregnant following treatment at Samaa Fertility Centre. She had previously sought fertility treatment at clinics in several countries as well as in the UAE. Her treatment was overseen by Dr Zhanna Gaifullina, medical director at Samaa Fertility Centre, who has more than 30 years of experience in reproductive medicine.

According to the centre, the medical team reviewed the patient’s previous treatment history before developing an individualised treatment protocol. The assessment considered factors associated with her previous unsuccessful cycles before determining the next course of treatment.

The case brings attention to the management of patients who have experienced repeated unsuccessful IVF cycles, where treatment decisions can vary depending on factors including age, medical history, previous treatment response and individual fertility circumstances.

"When a patient comes to us after years of unsuccessful treatment elsewhere, our first responsibility is to understand why previous attempts didn't succeed, not simply to repeat them," Gaifullina said.

"Every case is different, and Vicky’s case reminded our entire team why personalised, evidence-based care matters so much in fertility medicine."

The patient subsequently became pregnant and is now in the eighth month of her pregnancy. Vicky said the result followed years of unsuccessful treatment. "After so many years and so many attempts, there were moments when I wondered if it would ever happen for us. When I saw the positive result, I could hardly believe it," she said.

The patient’s name may be a pseudonym used with consent to protect her privacy. Fertility treatment outcomes vary depending on individual medical circumstances.