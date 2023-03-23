UAE dairy producer Rumailah Farm set to expand into agro-tourism, education

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 1:53 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 1:56 PM

Rumailah Farm, the UAE’s leading producer of high-end dairy products, is tapping into the agro-tourism and education sectors by forging exciting new partnerships with local educational institutions.

“We hope to educate – and inspire – the UAE’s upcoming generations, while also raising the international profile of the country’s agricultural sector,” Abdullah Taleb, general manager of Rumailah Farm, states.

In recent years, Rumailah Farm has made a name for itself with its flagship locations on the UAE’s dynamic East Coast. Drawing a wide base of loyal customers, its popular coffee shops have proven a hit with residents and foreign visitors alike.

Opening doors to the public

For the past year, Rumailah Farm has provided in-depth tours of its state-of-the-art dairy facilities. Visitors also have the chance to interact with the farm’s famous Jersey Cows, which are world-renowned for their creamy milk – often referred to as the 'milk of royalty'.

Along with creating fresh sources of revenue, Rumailah Farm tours have piqued the interest of the wider public. “Visitors, both local and foreign, are curious to see how our products achieve their unique and delicious taste,” Taleb explains.

By opening its facilities’ doors to the public, Rumailah Farm has raised the quality and reputation of agricultural standards, throughout Fujairah and the UAE.

According to Taleb, the tours aren’t only fun – they’re educational as well. “Our popular tours have helped raise the profile of the country’s agricultural market, both nationally and internationally,” he says.

‘A household name’

In line with its ongoing commitment to education, Rumailah Farm recently partnered with the GEMS Winchester School Fujairah. The agreement will allow 600 students to visit the farm’s facilities, where they can enjoy the hands-on experience of dairy production.

Rumailah Farm plans to further expand its tours division by forging additional partnerships with other respected educational institutions, with the ultimate aim of passing its agricultural knowledge on to Emirati youth.

“We remain committed to maintaining the highest quality standards, staying true to our values, and contributing to the development of the next generation of leaders,” Taleb says.

“With this latest round of expansion and partnerships,” he adds, “we’re ready to take on the competition like never before – and make Rumailah Farm a household name.”

For more info, mail: media@rumailahfarms.com