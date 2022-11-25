UAE China Tyre and Auto Parts Expo 2022 kicks-off

Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 2:37 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 2:39 PM

UAE China Tyre and Auto Parts Expo 2022 was inaugurated successfully in Expo Centre Sharjah on November 24. Wu Yi, counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Section of the consulate-general of the People's Republic of China in Dubai; Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Guo Minghui, chief representative of West Asia and Africa Economic and Trade Representative Office of Shandong Government, China; Saif Mohammed Al Madfa, CEO of Expo Center Sharjah, attended the inauguration and delivered the speech.

“Organising this event in Sharjah reflects the strong commercial relations between the UAE and China, which constitute a distinctive model of cooperation. China is the UAE's first non-oil trade partner. Non-oil trade with China in 2021 amounted to more than $61 billion, with a growth rate of 28.5 per cent compared to 2020. Meanwhile, China accounted for 12 per cent of the UAE's non-oil trade in 2021, in addition to 18.5 per cent of the country's total imports and four per cent of its non-oil exports to the world,” Al Owais said.

The exhibition aims to turn the annual event into a top destination serving vehicle service brands, buyers, and dealers from this region while showcasing the latest Chinese innovations in the presence of the brightest minds in the automotive world to cooperate and develop economic and trade exchange opportunities.

“With one of the highest vehicle densities in the world and increasing demand for vehicle customisation and upgrade, the UAE automotive aftermarket is booming. Of late, there are efforts to optimise the supply chain and introduce different aftermarket service offerings to the market. We are happy to associate with SCO Everest(Qingdao) International Expo to introduce UAE China Tyre and Auto Parts Expo at such an opportune juncture,” said Al Midfa.

After the three-day event, all samples from exhibitors will be shifted to the permanent display centre, which can provide a long-term display to all UAE businessmen.