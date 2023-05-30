UAE Chapter hosts workshop in association with professor Niro Sivanathan on organisational behaviour

Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 12:11 PM

The YPO UAE Chapter recently hosted a highly anticipated workshop featuring professor Niro Sivanathan, a leading authority in the field of organisational behaviour, from the renowned London Business School. The event witnessed the presence of prominent business leaders, executives, and YPO members from across the UAE and the MENA region.

Professor Sivanathan is internationally acknowledged as a leading authority in his field and is highly sought after as a keynote speaker and executive education trainer at renowned corporate and industry conferences worldwide. His extensive expertise lies in the domains of influence and persuasion, high performance negotiation and decision-making, all of which were extensively covered in the workshop.

YPO Global and its chapters have had the privilege of collaborating with Sivanathan on multiple occasions, with his events receiving nominations and winning the prestigious YPO ‘best of the best’ awards. In addition to his speaking engagements, Sivanathan offers valuable guidance, coaching, and advice to YPO member companies, particularly in the areas of exits, acquisitions, and strategic negotiations, which have ranged from deals worth 35 million to 1.2 billion.

The workshop on influence and high performance negotiation provided attendees with a unique opportunity to enhance their skill sets and gain valuable insights from Sivanathan. Participants were able to systematically prepare for challenging situations of all kinds, equip themselves with advanced tools to leverage game theory to their benefit and utilise the latest insights from behavioural science to effectively guide counterparts in their desired direction.

“The YPO UAE Chapter is committed to providing its members with unparalleled opportunities for growth, development, and networking. By hosting workshops and events featuring distinguished experts like Niro Sivanathan, the chapter aims to empower its members with knowledge and strategies that can drive success in their personal and professional lives,” said Vic Bageria, YPO UAE Chapter Chair.

YPO UAE Chapter recently received three awards in the Membership category for 'Making a difference' and having the highest female members recruited, for going 'Above and Beyond' and for being 'The Inspirer'.