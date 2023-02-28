UAE-based DM Consultant offers fast-track Canadian residency programme for entrepreneurs

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 5:46 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 5:49 PM

DM Immigration Consultant, in collaboration with Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), is pleased to announce the launch of a new immigration programme for foreign entrepreneurs looking to invest in Canada. The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Programme (OINP) Entrepreneur Path, run by TBDC, offers 100 foreign investors the chance to establish businesses in the greater Toronto region.

Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) has been selected by the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Programme (OINP) government to manage the Entrepreneur Pilot programme for two years.

The eligibility criteria for entrepreneurs under this programme requires a minimum net worth of $400,000 along with an investment of $200,000. The programme aims to create job opportunities in different fields. Entrepreneurs who successfully establish their businesses under this programme will be nominated for permanent residency in OINP after operating their businesses for 18-20 months.

"Partnering with TBDC for this programme is a fantastic opportunity for DM Immigration Consultant to offer entrepreneurs in the UAE the chance to secure a fast-track to Canadian residency through investment," said Harish Chand, general manager at DM Immigration Consultant. "We are excited to be hosting an event with TBDC on March 4, at 5 pm, where entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and top management professionals can directly interact with the TBDC programme administrators and take an informed decision on the Canadian residency programme via investment route."

To attend the event, DM Immigration Consultants requests that clients share their CV and fill out an invitation form.

"The DM Consultant immigration programme offers numerous benefits for entrepreneurs, including access to resources and mentorship, a complete formation of business plan, and the chance to network with other entrepreneurs and industry professionals," added Chand. "We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and support throughout the immigration process."

For more information about the DM Consultant immigration programme or to attend the upcoming event with TBDC, visit: www.citizenshipbyinvestment-dm.com.

Contact: Info@citizenshipbyinvestment-dm.com

Call: +971 50 723 9887