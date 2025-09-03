UAE-based Desertcart celebrates 10 years of transforming cross-border e-commerce in MENA

Desertcart, the UAE-born cross-border e-commerce company, is celebrating a decade of operations since opening its first warehouse in Dubai in 2015. This strategic move enabled Desertcart to enhance product availability in the Middle East, streamlining order fulfillment, and reducing delivery times. This infrastructure laid the foundation for Desertcart’s expansion into more than 100 countries worldwide.

In 2025, Desertcart delivered over 1.5 million items YTD, representing a 70 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The company’s Pro Member community, which includes over 30,000 repeat customers, receives benefits such as faster shipping and exclusive deals.

“Ten years ago, we set out with a simple goal: to make global products accessible to people in the Middle East. Today, millions of families shop with Desertcart because we bring them items they can’t find anywhere else,” said Rahul Swaminathan, CEO of Desertcart. “Our journey proves how e-commerce can truly transform everyday life, and we remain committed to making online shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for everyone in the region.”

“Our success comes from investing early in the right technology and infrastructure,” said Miquel Pancorbo, COO of Desertcart. “In line with the MENA e-commerce market’s robust growth trajectory - projected to reach $57.8 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent - we are growing our regional warehouses and using smarter tools like AI to deliver faster, understand what our customers want, and make shopping with us more personal. As demand keeps rising, our focus is on creating an experience that feels seamless, reliable, and rewarding for our Pro member community and every shopper who chooses Desertcart.”

This month, as schools across the UAE prepare to reopen, Desertcart has also launched its Back 2 School programme, curating everything from backpacks and stationery to shoes and study gadgets. The selection goes beyond the typical store shelves, including pieces parents often struggle to track down in local shops, from a specific style to a clever study aid. By bringing these sought-after finds together in one place, Desertcart makes the back-to-school rush simpler, faster, and a little more exciting for families.

Looking forward, Desertcart plans to continue expanding its regional warehouses, enhance AI-driven personalisation, and optimise its logistics network to improve delivery times and customer experience.