UAE Based Car Dealership Al Marid Motors sells cars online seamlessly
With a wide range of cars under its roof, Al Marid Motors is now sprucing up its online sales.
The automobile industry has been growing at an exponential rate and today stands amongst the fastest growing amongst all. The demand for good cars is always on a high and the need of good car dealers is the first preference of customers looking out for their choice of four wheelers. Owing to this ever-increasing demand, many players have jumped into the market, but only a few have been able to live up to their customers expectations. Al Marid Motors is one car dealership in the UAE which has a vast fleet of the best cars customers can ever ask for. They have the best brands under their roof, which has helped them establish a strong presence in the automobile market.
The company has tried to open up new horizons in the UAE automotive market directly as well as international markets by offering a wide range of car brands which include the best SUV's and Sedans from Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Lexus, just to name a few.
Owing to their extraordinary customer services, Al Marid Motors has emerged as the most sought after destinations for people looking out for high quality car brands. The company creates lucrative growth opportunities in the market. One of the biggest USP's of the company is that they offer a wide range of exclusive, customized vehicles, especially SUV's through their three showrooms located in Dubai and Sharjah. Their reach is not limited to local customers only, but also international customers via their personal selling system.
"All cars undergo rigorous inspections and are thoroughly checked by numerous experts before we export them to another country." - Hafiz Ahmed, Managing Director, Al Marid Motors.
Al Marid Motors, being the biggest luxury car dealership in GCC, has invested hefty funds in enhancing its online presence to make it possible for car buyers to make a purchase from the comfort of their own homes via the Al Marid Motors’ website.
With the effective reach of the internet, the company has now begun taking orders online too and customers don't need to physically visit their showrooms to seal the deal. Speaking on this development, one of the team members informed us that they send the customers detailed specifications of the car they want to purchase via a PDF file along with the dimensions and pictures from all angles. Once the customer gives a go ahead, they prepare a detailed quotation and prepare the dispatch procedure after concerned payments are made. At present, they are focussing on exports and the team has been able to build a robust framework for the same.