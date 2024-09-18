U by Emaar unveils refreshed brand identity and new brand promise: 'Your Way Every Day'

With this milestone, the company underlines its role in contributing to the economy
U by Emaar, the distinguished lifestyle loyalty programme of Emaar, is excited to unveil its refreshed brand identity, radiating with the new promise: 'Your Way Every Day'.
More than just a visual update, this renewed identity of U by Emaar tells a story of elegance and connection. Like a flowing ribbon, U by Emaar gracefully intertwines with the lives of its valued members, offering a seamless blend of continuity and engagement.
In celebration of this luxurious transformation, U by Emaar is introducing a range of new benefits, extraordinary experiences, and exclusive offers designed around the core pillars: Stay, Dine, Relax, Play, Shop, and Fit. Each day brings a unique opportunity for U by Emaar members to indulge in something truly exceptional.
New destinations, benefits, and experiences for members
Members can now enjoy additional benefits in new destinations and new experiences. All of these are available on the newly refreshed website, www.ubyemaar.com:
New Destinations:
New Experiences:
New Benefits
New Partners
Exclusive Offers Throughout September
To announce this refreshed brand, U by Emaar brings amazing offers exclusive only for U by Emaar members throughout September from hotel stays, dining, spa treatment, entertainment, shopping, and fitness. Additionally, any member who spends at a participating U by Emaar venue in September will be automatically entered into a raffle draw. Each day, three lucky winners will receive 10,000 Upoints (worth Dh1,000), and at the end of the month, one grand prize winner will be awarded 100,000 Upoints (worth Dh10,000).
With this new brand promise, U by Emaar offers you even more reasons to remain loyal.
For more information, visit www.ubyemaar.com.
