U by Emaar marks 10 years of innovation with global expansion and new rewards

Since launching in 2016 as a unified rewards platform, U by Emaar has evolved from a traditional points-based programme into a fully integrated, multi-pillar lifestyle ecosystem. Today, members can earn or redeem Upoints across hospitality, dining, entertainment, wellness, fitness and shopping, while accessing curated, experience-led rewards designed to deepen loyalty, recognition and long-term engagement.

Key milestones include the addition of Rove Hotels in 2017, broadening its hospitality footprint, and the expansion of its co-branded credit card in 2018, enabling members to earn Upoints through everyday spending. The programme further strengthened its UAE presence in 2021 with expansion into the Northern Emirates, before entering a new phase of regional growth in 2023 with launches in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.