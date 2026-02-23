U by Emaar marks 10 years of innovation with global expansion and new rewards

Emaar’s flagship lifestyle loyalty programme is marking a decade of growth, innovation and member-centric experiences across its world-class destinations

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 23 Feb 2026, 11:02 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Since launching in 2016 as a unified rewards platform, U by Emaar has evolved from a traditional points-based programme into a fully integrated, multi-pillar lifestyle ecosystem. Today, members can earn or redeem Upoints across hospitality, dining, entertainment, wellness, fitness and shopping, while accessing curated, experience-led rewards designed to deepen loyalty, recognition and long-term engagement.

Key milestones include the addition of Rove Hotels in 2017, broadening its hospitality footprint, and the expansion of its co-branded credit card in 2018, enabling members to earn Upoints through everyday spending. The programme further strengthened its UAE presence in 2021 with expansion into the Northern Emirates, before entering a new phase of regional growth in 2023 with launches in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Recommended For You

New York mayor Mamdani orders citywide travel ban ahead of major storm

New York mayor Mamdani orders citywide travel ban ahead of major storm