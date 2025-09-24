Tyrian Residences brings Miami and Dubai’s branded lifestyle to Spain’s Costa del Sol

The branded residence model, established in the United States and consolidated in destinations such as Dubai and Miami, is now expanding across Spain with unprecedented momentum. This trend has accelerated rapidly in recent years, attracting global investors and bringing worldwide attention to Spain’s growing luxury property offerings. According to data published by Idealista, more than 2,000 units have already been delivered nationwide, with nearly 62 per cent concentrated on the Costa del Sol.

Marbella and Madrid remain leaders, but Estepona, a coastal city on the Costa del Sol gaining international attention, has entered this international map with Tyrian Residences, a flagship development by Prestige Expo and BZH, introducing a new standard of Mediterranean luxury as the first fully serviced residence on the seafront. Located steps from the beach, Tyrian Residences distinguishes itself with a combination of privacy, service, and spacious layouts positioned for maximum views and year-round enjoyment.

For investors accustomed to the lifestyle of Miami and Dubai, Spain’s southern coast now offers a comparable branded living experience. With more than 320 days of sunshine each year, the Costa del Sol combines an exceptional Mediterranean climate with upscale services and a lifestyle built around beach, golf and polo, reinforcing its reputation as a leading destination for global buyers.

Tyrian Residences is conceived as a landmark project. Designed by the internationally acclaimed studio Yodezeen and adapted by Arata Arquitectura, the development offers 40 expansive residences, conceived as “villas in the sky”, with uninterrupted dual views of the Mediterranean and Sierra Bermeja. Its architecture integrates column-free terraces, generous proportions, and refined finishes. The penthouses elevate the experience with private super-garages for up to five cars with direct lift access, and solariums connected to a panoramic rooftop infinity pool.

The complex includes over 1,400 m² of world-class amenities: a 700 m² spa with heated pool, saunas, hammam, a Technogym-equipped gym, a private cinema, a golf simulator, and leisure areas for all ages. A rooftop infinity pool with 360-degree views and barbecue areas completes the offering. Every facility follows WELL Certification principles focused on well-being, supported by a permanent 24/7 service team that ensures the ease of a five-star hotel within a private residential setting.

“The new generation of buyers is not only seeking a beautiful home. They want immediate comfort, personalised services, and a seamless lifestyle. Branded residences deliver exactly that: a turnkey model of ease, where every detail is resolved,” says Vitaliy Rushchynskyy, CEO and founder of Prestige Expo, who defines this model as “the future of luxury living” now possible on the Costa del Sol.

