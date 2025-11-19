Two iconic events set to redefine Dubai’s December fashion calendar

As it marks 15 remarkable years of redefining South Asian luxury in Dubai, Boulevard One proudly announces a spectacular two-day celebration of fashion and creativity 'A Vogue Moment Vol. II' on December 4 at Folly Dubai, followed by 'The Velvet Show' on December 6 at The Ballroom, Address Sky View Hotel.

A Vogue Moment Vol. II — An intimate fashion walk at Folly Dubai

Set within the refined interiors of Folly Dubai, A Vogue Moment Vol. II will bring together Dubai’s most stylish influencers, media personalities, and couture lovers for an exclusive evening of high fashion.

This celebratory showcase will feature an exceptional lineup of designers’ like Deepak Perwani, Wardha Saleem, Hamna Amir, Jafar Jafry Zainab Salman, and Nomi Ansari. Each designer will unveil their latest creations that blend craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless South Asian glamour.

Vaneeza Ahmad, the show director, whose vision and creative finesse bring the runway to life.

NABILA, the official beauty partner, lends her decades of expertise in hair and makeup artistry, creating looks that reflect elegance, individuality, and the spirit of modern luxury.

“‘A Vogue Moment Vol. II’ is a reflection of our 15-year journey, a tribute to the designers, collaborators, and audiences who have made Boulevard One what it is today,” shares Sadaf M. Khan, CEO of Boulevard One.

“It’s an intimate evening that celebrates creativity, elegance, and the enduring spirit of fashion.”

The Velvet Show — A grand exhibition experience at Address Sky View

Continuing the 15-year celebration, The Velvet Show will take place on December 6 at The Ballroom, Address Sky View Dubai, welcoming over 85+ leading South Asian designers under one luxurious roof. Known for its grandeur and meticulous execution, the exhibition will offer Dubai’s discerning shoppers an opportunity to explore bridal, festive, and couture collections directly from celebrated fashion houses across Pakistan and India. From emerging talents to couture powerhouses, The Velvet Show represents the essence of Boulevard One, where luxury meets diversity and creativity knows no borders.

Winner of the Masala Awards 2018, Boulevard One has spent over a decade setting the benchmark for South Asian luxury fashion in the UAE. Since its launch in 2012, the brand has curated unforgettable fashion experiences that connect Pakistan and India’s finest designers with Dubai’s multicultural audience. Through its prestigious events and global e-commerce platform www.boulevardone.com. Boulevard One continues to champion female entrepreneurship, creative collaboration, and cross-cultural luxury while offering a platform for designers to shine on an international stage.