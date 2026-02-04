Two Guys Home Furnishings launches one-stop home furnishing brand in Dubai

Dubai’s growing residential and rental market has welcomed a new home furnishing brand with the launch of Two Guys Home Furnishings, a Dubai-based company offering end-to-end interior finishing solutions for homes and commercial spaces.

The company operates from its showroom in Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, which serves as a central hub where customers can access window treatments, flooring, wall finishes, and select décor elements—reducing the need to work with multiple suppliers and installers.

The launch comes amid increasing demand for faster handovers and refurbishment timelines in Dubai, particularly among tenants, landlords, and property managers managing frequent move-ins and upgrades. Two Guys Home Furnishings follows a consultative business model, offering scheduled showroom appointments and complimentary home visits for measurements and assessments.

"Our aim is to make home upgrades simpler and more predictable,” said Shiraz Ossman, CEO of the company. "By handling consultation, measurement, supply, and installation through one team, we help customers save time and avoid delays that often arise when working with multiple vendors."

The company’s offerings include made-to-measure curtains, blinds, and shutters, along with flooring solutions such as SPC and LVT. Additional services include wallpaper installation, vinyl film wrapping, carpets, and a limited range of décor accents, enabling clients to complete coordinated interior updates through a single provider.

Installation timelines typically range from two to three days, depending on project requirements and material availability. Customers can choose from multiple payment options, including installment plans, as well as a five-year warranty programme covering manufacturing defects on applicable products.

Two Guys Home Furnishings serves residential customers across Dubai’s key neighbourhoods. Project scheduling is coordinated around building access requirements, working hours, and delivery timelines to minimise disruption in both residential and commercial environments.

The company supports both newly constructed properties requiring move-in-ready finishing and existing spaces undergoing phased refurbishments. On-site guidance is provided to help customers select materials that balance aesthetic preferences with durability and performance.

For more information or to book a free consultation, visit www.twoguys.ae.