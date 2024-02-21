Two cryptocurrencies that could explode in 2024: Celestia (TIA) and Scapesmania (MANIA)

Azeem Zainulbhai, co-founder and chief product officer at Outsized, emphasises the transformative potential of on-demand talent in reshaping workforce dynamics
The crypto market is on the brink of a significant transformation as Bitcoin (BTC) prices soared past the $50,000 mark for the first time in over two years in February, setting the stage for a potential bull run in 2024. This surge is backed by the recent approval of BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unlocking pent-up institutional demand and setting a positive tone for the market. The anticipation around the Bitcoin halving event scheduled for April 2024 further fuels expectations, as it is likely to tighten supply-demand dynamics, potentially leading to a significant price increase. Investors are already positioning themselves, with significant accumulations of Bitcoin in anticipation of the halving event, signaling a strong belief in the market's upward trajectory.
In this evolving landscape, two cryptocurrencies are poised to make significant impacts. Read on to find out what kinds of returns are possible when you choose wisely.
ScapesMania on the Up and Up!
It’s been an incredible journey thus far for ScapesMania. The crypto project has already gathered the necessary funds to propel itself into the market ready for expansion. While over $6 000 000 gathered in total or multiple $20,000+ deposits from crypto whales do look impressive on paper, those are just numbers. The real heartbeat of the project’s success is its vibrant and passionate community, over 60,000 strong.
It's not just about the funds; it's about the shared vision, active participation, and DAO governance. It has always been and always will be the holder’s hands that have all the power.
Developing in the Booming Casual Gaming Space
The future looks exceptionally bright, especially considering ScapesMania’s promising casual gaming niche. By 2029, it's predicted to have surpassed an astounding $27.56 billion mark, and guess what? ScapesMania is going to be right at the forefront of the rapidly-developing niche.
Through DAO and several other features, ScapesMania invites Web3 enthusiasts to leverage the growth opportunities within the sector as it’s projected to grow by almost nine per cent before the year’s end. There’s an upcoming TGE that you won’t want to miss, so mark your calendars: February 26 – March 9.
Why Go with ScapesMania?
In addition to the upsides mentioned above, you can also potentially boost your returns thanks to the following perks:
Best Part About ScapesMania
But here's the best part – if you missed out on the presale or public sale, fret not! This is just the beginning of this project’s successful journey. In fact, joining at this time might even be more advantageous than during the past sales. Why? Because you'll be entering at a point when the vision is clearer, the momentum stronger, and the potential greater than ever before. Furthermore, your possible returns may increase exponentially as it is easier to chip in with a larger sum for a listed project, compared to a presale one.
Get In or Miss Out
Why hesitate any longer? Do not miss your chance this time round – click the link below to link up your wallet, sign up for announcements, and join a potentially once-in-a-lifetime project.
Celestia (TIA): A New Era in Blockchain Efficiency
Celestia (TIA) has recently become the center of attention in the cryptocurrency world, with its price soaring by 50 per cnent in just a week. Despite a slight decrease of 2.43 per cent in the last 24 hours, the optimism surrounding Celestia (TIA) potential to hit the $50 mark within the year remains high among investors.
As of mid-January 2024, Celestia (TIA) trading price hovered around $18, showcasing impressive weekly gains of 23 per cent and monthly gains of 45 per cent. Since its launch, the project has witnessed a staggering growth of 788 per cent. The Celestia (TIA) token, which began trading at approximately $2, saw a remarkable rise to over $7 by mid-November 2023. Despite fluctuations, the overall trend for Celestia (TIA) has been upward, with the price briefly surpassing the $20 mark, setting a new all-time high.
Market analysts and crypto enthusiasts are optimistic about Celestia (TIA) future, especially given its strong fundamentals and the increasing investor interest. While the project is currently experiencing a price correction following its rapid ascent, the consensus is that Celestia (TIA) value will continue to rise, potentially reaching or even surpassing the $50 mark in 2024.
Conclusion
The crypto market is gearing up for a transformative year in 2024, driven by significant developments such as Bitcoin's price surge past $50,000, the approval of BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and the anticipation of the Bitcoin halving event. These factors collectively signal a bullish outlook, attracting institutional and individual investors alike, and setting the stage for a potential market-wide bull run. Amidst this optimistic backdrop, two cryptocurrencies, Celestia (TIA) and Scapesmania (MANIA), emerge as notable players with the potential for explosive growth.
