TAG Dynamics opens 2026 by rewarding its people

TAG Dynamics opened 2026 with its annual companywide kickoff, combining profit sharing across the organisation with a large employee raffle that included the giveaway of two cars. The event also reflected on a strong 2025, marked by new product launches, TAG Dynamics’ role as a Premium Partner at IDEX 2025, and plans to introduce new products at Eurosatory 2026.

The company officially launched the year by bringing together employees and leadership to recognise a successful period, celebrate shared achievement, and align on priorities for the year ahead.

Leadership highlighted the strong results achieved in 2025 and confirmed that profit sharing was distributed across the organisation, including to recent joiners, reinforcing the company’s belief that success should be shared across all teams.

"Our growth only matters if it is shared,” said the CEO of TAG Dynamics. "Every contribution counts, and our people should feel the success they help create."

The kickoff also served as a platform to reflect on key business milestones from 2025. TAG Dynamics expanded its portfolio with the launch of SAIF ST-III, a STANAG 4569 Level III MRAP, and Terrier X, a Land Cruiser 79–based STANAG Level I armoured personnel carrier designed for mobility and reliability. The company also highlighted the Agentic Guard Tower, a border control and perimeter defence system developed to enhance site security and situational awareness.

TAG Dynamics’ participation at IDEX 2025, where the company served as a Premium Partner, was recognised as a major milestone that strengthened its global visibility and engagement with international customers. Looking ahead, the company confirmed that Eurosatory 2026 will serve as a key platform for the launch of new products and technologies.

The event concluded with a large employee raffle featuring high-value prizes, including two cars, gold prizes, and premium electronics, reinforcing TAG Dynamics’ continued investment in its people and company culture.