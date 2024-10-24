Türkiye's tech leader KoçSistem expands reach at GITEX Dubai

KoçSistem, a leading technology provider from Türkiye, participated in the 44th GITEX Global Technology Fair held in Dubai from October 14-18. Presenting its innovative solutions through its subsidiaries, KoçDigital and Pixage, KoçSistem emphasised the importance of developing local technology for global markets, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its influence in the Gulf and MENA regions. All the companies are part of Koç Group, Türkiye's largest industrial and services conglomerate.

As part of its strategy to extend Türkiye’s technological leadership, KoçSistem led with its advanced solutions in AI, IoT, and digital publishing at the Türkiye Pavilion. The company aims to establish stronger connections with the Gulf and MENA markets, leveraging Dubai’s extensive technology ecosystem, which provides a strategic advantage through access to funding, a dynamic industry network, and the region’s depth in technological infrastructure.

Mehmet Ali Akarca, CEO of KoçSistem and vice chairman of KoçDigital, shared his vision for the company’s growth in the region: "Our goal is to build on Türkiye’s technology leadership and introduce our expertise to regional markets. By participating in GITEX Dubai, we are not only showcasing our innovative solutions but also engaging with potential clients and partners. Dubai, with its advanced technology ecosystem and strategic position, serves as a critical launchpad for our expansion into the Gulf and MENA regions. The record international participation that marked the opening day of the event is the best indication of this."

Focus on AI, IoT and digital publishing

KoçSistem’s presence at GITEX focused on two key offerings: KoçDigital, which specialises in artificial intelligence, internet of things, and advanced analytics as well as Pixage, its digital publishing solution. Through these brands, the company aims to meet the growing demand for technology solutions in the Gulf, where public and private sector entities are increasingly investing in digital transformation. The company recognises the significant potential within Dubai as a gateway for technology firms aiming to penetrate the Gulf and wider MENA markets. With its vibrant technology community, extensive access to funding, and forward-looking digital policies, Dubai provides a crucial foundation for KoçSistem’s regional ambitions. "Our commitment to supporting the region’s digital transformation is strong," Akarca added. "We see a young, tech-savvy population and a high demand for advanced solutions like AI, IoT, and big data analytics. By aligning our capabilities with these needs, we aim to play a pivotal role in the digital growth of companies across the Gulf and MENA."

KoçSistem’s participation at GITEX Dubai underscores its determination to lead and collaborate, contributing to the technological advancement of the region while further solidifying Türkiye's position as a hub for tech innovation.