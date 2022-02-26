Turkish Technic and AMROS Global collaborate for maintenance, repair and overhaul of Airbus 330

This brand-new cooperation between Turkish Technic and AMROS Global further strengthens MRO’s leading position in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul market.

Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:17 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:37 PM

Turkish Technic, an MRO company certified as part 145 and part 21 J and G organisation, and leading Swiss-based aviation and aerospace advisor, AMROS Global, recently announced the signing of a commemorative certificate for the C-check and lease-out operations of two Airbus A330. This brand-new cooperation between Turkish Technic and AMROS Global further strengthens MRO’s leading position in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul market. The maintenance will commence in the first quarter of 2022.

Mikail Akbulut, CEO of Turkish Technic, said: “We are pleased by the confidence AMROS Global has placed in our services and determined to meet that trust with our diligent efforts. As a well-positioned MRO company with a wide range of aircraft and component capabilities under our belt, we look forward to turning this new collaboration into a long-standing partnership in the years ahead.”

Eros Tavani, CEO, AMROS Global, said: “The AMROS team is pleased to announce the collaboration with an additional highly qualified MRO Turkish Technic. AMROS aims to provide the airlines and customers with professional transition MRO activities in a trusted environment, where timelines are a critical success factor. We are looking forward to a long-lasting and fruitful collaboration.”

Operating as a one-stop MRO company, Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made PBH and reconfiguration services to the customers at five locations.