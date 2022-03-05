Turkish Consul General inaugurates LC Waikiki at Dubai Hills Mall

The ribbon cutting ceremony was led by Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman of Apparel Group, and other members of the senior leadership team.

Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 2:29 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 2:50 PM

Leading brand LC Waikiki recently inaugurated its flagship store at Dubai Hills Mall by honorary guest, İlker Kılıç, Consul General of Turkey and Fatima Nilgun, president of the Turkish Business Council. The ribbon cutting ceremony was led by Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and chairwoman of Apparel Group, and other members of the senior leadership team.

The newly opened LC Waikiki store covers 19,000 square feet and aims to reflect the Turkish company’s philosophy that ‘everyone deserves to dress well,’ providing versatile style options for women, men, and children at affordable prices.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ersoy Erbay, consulate general commercial attaché; Haci Hasan Kaygisiz , consulate general commercial attaché,; Ali Avci, senior foreign trade advisor; Neeraj Tekchandani, CEO, Apparel Group; Santosh Bhatia, vice president, Apparel Group; Siddharth Dixit, vice president Apparel Group, including other members of the senior leadership team.

Talking about the inauguration, Kılıç, said: “We are extremely thrilled to see that Turkish brands in the UAE such as LC Waikiki are becoming stronger, while there are new brands arriving.”