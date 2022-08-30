Turespaña and Spanish Business Council present ‘Spanish Thursdays’

Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 5:28 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 5:37 PM

Get ready for Spanish Thursdays as Turespaña and the Spanish Business Council (SBC) will soon launch the second edition of the thrilling gastronomic initiative starting September 8.

Turespañ is a Spanish public body responsible for promoting Spain as a tourism destination and also part of the Spanish Embassy in the UAE while the Spanish Business Council is a private non-profit organisation acting as a corporate platform to strengthen business and cultural ties between the two nations. For the past 16 years, their team has been introducing Spanish companies to the UAE market, both in the public and private sectors.

The event will occur every two weeks and run until November 24. The ‘Spanish Thursdays’ will take guests on a culinary tour of the SBC’s seven member restaurants.

Thursday September 8: Salero

Thursday September 22: Casa de Tapas

Thursday October 6: Lola Taberna

Thursday October 20: Central

Thursday November 3: 99 sushi bar

Thursday November 10: Stage

Thursday November 24: Seville´s

The aim is to let Dubai residents discover the real Spanish culture and ignite patrons’ appetite for its rich and flavourful cuisine. For those who have never visited Spain, this will be the opportunity to explore Spanish food and understand its relevant place in terms of culture and history. Exciting raffles will also be held that will give visitors a chance to win a Taste of Spain and F&B hampers.

If you are not able to attend, the alternative will be tuning in to Instagram for the live story broadcast — #SpanishThursdays.