Tumodo and Yango streamline corporate mobility in the UAE

Tumodo, a UAE-based business travel platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Yango Rides for business, the corporate B2B service of the international ride-hailing service Yango Ride, to enhance corporate mobility solutions across the region. The collaboration allows companies using Tumodo to book Yango rides directly within the Tumodo platform, with all expenses automatically reflected in travel reports. According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), public transport and shared mobility services in Dubai carried 747.1 million riders in 2024, up 6.4% year-on-year. Taxis represented 26% of the total ridership, emphasising their key role in the city’s transport infrastructure.

The partnership strengthens Yango Rides for business’s presence in the UAE’s corporate travel sector and supports Tumodo’s goal of creating a fully automated ecosystem for business travel management that covers flights, accommodation, and now ground transportation.

Dubai continues to lead the region in taxi services, with steady year-over-year growth. In the first half of 2025, the city recorded 59.5 million taxi trips, transporting 103.5 million passengers, a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Over 115 million taxi trips were completed in 2024, supported by a fleet of 12,778 vehicles and nearly 30,000 drivers. Notably, 83% of Dubai’s taxi fleet consists of hybrid and electric cars, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to sustainable transport.

Yango Rides for business is backed by one of the largest mobility ecosystems in the world. Yango Ride is active in over 25 countries, with more than 1.2 billion rides completed globally and over 2.1 million registered drivers on the platform. This global scale underpins the reliability of its corporate travel solution, supporting companies of all sizes in streamlining mobility and ensuring cost efficiency across every employee journey.

"Our goal is to make corporate mobility as predictable and manageable as any other business expense," said Islam Abdul Karim, regional head of Yango Group Middle East. "In Abu Dhabi, we recently introduced city taxis into our corporate travel offering businesses the opportunity to save up to 30% compared to ad‑hoc bookings. Now, through our collaboration with Tumodo, more companies in the UAE will access that standard of service, and efficiency directly within their travel ecosystem."

"Our partnership with Yango Rides for business adds another important layer to Tumodo’s platform, ground transportation. This collaboration helps companies manage every part of a business trip within a single system, improving control, efficiency, and transparency," said Mohanad Nada, head of GCC at Tumodo.

As Tumodo continues expanding across the GCC, it remains committed to digital transformation and smart mobility solutions, supporting the UAE’s long-term vision for innovation and sustainability.