Trusted data today fuels tomorrow’s AI at Cloudera’s EVOLVE24 Dubai event

Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera.

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 8:30 AM

Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, is hosting a data and AI conference in Dubai. The EVOLVE24 event will gather industry leaders, customers, and partners to uncover strategies to enhance data-driven insights and productivity in the era of generative AI.

Through a series of breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and hands-on workshops, EVOLVE24 attendees will learn about the value of modern data architecture, the benefits of a true hybrid cloud, and how the combination can accelerate enterprise AI. Sponsored by IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Red Hat, the events will include customer sessions focused on the challenges and barriers of enterprise AI adoption, the benefits of hybrid data management, and the state of data infrastructures.

Cloudera's EVOLVE24 Dubai is a platform for real-world insights and practical applications. Keynote sessions will feature senior executives from Cloudera, including CEO Charles Sansbury, chief revenue officer Frank O’Dowd, and chief strategy officer Abhas Ricky, who will be joined by leading voices from across various industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and manufacturing. "EVOLVE24 is one the world’s most comprehensive data and AI event series, providing organisations with hands-on training and one-to-one access with Cloudera experts,” said Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera. "By turning EVOLVE24 into a multi-day, multi-city global conference, Cloudera is bringing the power of our platform and our community directly to our customers around the world. This is a unique opportunity to collaborate and network with some of the leading experts in data management, analytics, and AI." With 25+ exabytes of data under management, Cloudera is the most robust hybrid open data lakehouse for analytics and AI. By organising and managing large volumes of data efficiently and securely, Cloudera enables companies to harness the power of their data, trust its accuracy, and rely on it for analysis and AI-powered decision-making.

For more information about Evolve Dubai, visit www.cloudera.com/events/evolve