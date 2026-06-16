Trus Holding celebrates 20-year milestone with the inauguration of its new corporate headquarters in Dubai

Trus Holding Group, a rapidly growing multinational conglomerate, has inaugurated its new corporate office at Garhoud Business Center in Dubai. The facility marks a significant milestone in the Group's expansion journey, coinciding with its 20th anniversary celebrations and reinforcing its commitment to strengthening operations across international markets.

The office was officially inaugurated by Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, while Khalil Yassine, former head of Unilever Arabia, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. The event was hosted by Sameer Paravatty, chairman and managing director; Fahad Bin Saoud Al Twaijry, group president; and Ali Mohamed Siddiq Al Samti, group director.

Founded in 2006 as a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) wholesaler in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Trus Holding Group has evolved over the past two decades into a leading multinational conglomerate operating across five business divisions. The Group oversees a diversified portfolio of 12 companies across seven countries, including the GCC and India. With an annual turnover of $1 billion, Trus Holding serves more than 5,000 B2B customers and manages a portfolio of over 1,000 trusted brands. Its extensive infrastructure includes more than one million square feet of warehousing capacity and a dedicated fleet of over 200 vehicles, enabling efficient supply chain operations and continued expansion across its markets.

Commenting on the occasion, Sameer Paravatty, managing director of Trus Holding Group, said: “The inauguration of our new corporate office marks a significant milestone as we celebrate 20 years of growth, resilience, and business excellence since our establishment in 2006. As we scale our footprint across seven nations and manage an expanding portfolio of twelve specialised companies, this strategic hub in Dubai will serve as the core foundation for cross-border collaboration, technological innovation, and sustainable growth across all our business verticals. By centralising our leadership and corporate strategy, we are better positioned to empower our regional partners, optimise our logistics network, and deliver outcomes for the businesses that trust us daily.”

Operating across five core business divisions comprising Trading, Distribution, International Trade, In-House Brands, and Logistics and Supply Chain, Trus Holding Group has strengthened its regional footprint and diversified its portfolio. This growth is driven by the expansion of its wholesale and international trading divisions across the GCC, along with the continued expansion of its distribution operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The inauguration of its corporate office in Dubai brings its leadership and corporate functions under one roof, reinforcing its vision of becoming a global leader in business excellence through innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable partnerships.

For more information, visit: www.trusholding.com.