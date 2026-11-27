TruDoc Healthcare, a virtual hospital and healthtech company in the Middle East, has announced Dr Tarek Turk as chief executive officer as it prepares for its next phase of regional and international expansion.

Dr Turk, who joined TruDoc in 2022 as chief medical officer and subsequently served as chief of staff, brings extensive experience in healthcare leadership, clinical innovation and commercial strategy. He has played a key role in expanding the company's clinical capabilities, service portfolio and operations across multiple markets.

The appointment follows TruDoc's $15 million pre-Series B funding round and its milestone of serving more than 2.5 million lives over 15 years.

In his new role, Dr Turk will oversee strategic growth and operational expansion across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other international markets, with an initial focus on the GCC. His priorities include strengthening partnerships with governments, insurers, healthcare institutions and corporate organisations.

He will also lead the continued development of TruDoc's virtual-first healthcare model, which integrates primary care, chronic disease management, home diagnostics, pharmacy services and hospital-at-home solutions.

Vish Narain, executive chairman of TruDoc, said: "Dr Turk has been instrumental in shaping TruDoc into the healthcare organisation it is today. His ability to combine deep clinical expertise with strategic and commercial leadership has been central to our growth and evolution."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Turk said: "I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at such an important moment in TruDoc's journey. Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of working alongside an exceptional team committed to challenging traditional healthcare models and making quality care more accessible to the communities we serve."

He added: "My priority is to build on the strong foundation we have established, deepen our partnerships across the GCC, and scale solutions that deliver meaningful, sustainable improvements in patient outcomes and healthcare accessibility."

Dr Turk brings more than 15 years of international experience spanning clinical medicine, healthcare research, digital health innovation and executive leadership.

He holds a PhD from the University of Alberta, Canada, and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Damascus University. He has also contributed to dozens of peer-reviewed medical publications.

Before joining TruDoc, he served as an adviser to the World Health Organization in Switzerland, senior research lead at the University of Alberta and medical director at Medicus AI. He has also worked as a referee and author for the Cochrane Collaboration in the United Kingdom.

His appointment comes as TruDoc seeks to strengthen its position in digital healthcare and expand access to integrated, technology-enabled medical services across the region.