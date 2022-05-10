Trove lights up Burj Khalifa in pink celebrating its grand opening

Dubai’s latest quirky art concept restaurant is the first to light up the iconic Burj Khalifa

Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 12:11 PM

Following a successful launch early April, the most talked about restaurant in Dubai, Trove, celebrated it’s grand launch by lighting up the iconic Burj Khalifa in pink making it the first F&B brand in the world to be projected on the Burj Khalifa. Trove has been at the forefront of bringing distinctive and astonishing experiences to Dubai, merging art and gastronomy and their grand opening party was nothing short than extravagant! Attended by industry elites, celebrities and key public figures, Dubai Mall experienced an event full of plush celebrations – from DJs spinning decks, to dancing waiters, neon paint and glow in the dark beverages.

Founded by Dubai-based restaurateurs and entrepreneurs Orkan Doganci and Ahmet Oytun Cakir, the restaurant offers global cuisine by renowned chefs with a focus on Asian, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern options. The new hotspot also features curated art installations by some of the world's most well-known contemporary artists. The arena is divided into three areas, each providing a unique experience for visitors. Visitors may dine at the restaurant, relax in the shisha lounge, or explore Dubai Mall's largest terrace, which offers a front-row seat to the world's largest fountain display and a close-up view of the world's tallest structure, the Burj Khalifa.

In a month time, the venue hosted A-listers such as James Lebron and Steve Aoki, making Trove one of the preferred spots for visitors in Dubai. Doganci and Cakir merged ventures into the creation of this unique venue where every aspect was the result of a long journey of creation. From collaborating with renowned modern pop artists such as Mr Flower Fantastic and famous urban mythology artist duo Pichiavo to creating a refined menu linking the world’s most popular dishes represented with an artistic flair, Trove offers a one of a kind culinary experience.

Doganci and Cakir, said: “We designed Trove in a way which was never implemented before, we have created a unique menu which caters to everyone’s taste, opened in the world’s biggest mall attracting millions of tourists yearly and May 9, we celebrated our achievements by having our brand Trove projected on the iconic Burj Khalifa.”

Looking to feast your eyes as well as your taste-buds? The Trove might be the answer!

The restaurant is open daily from 10am — midnight.