Trolleys Supermarket expands UAE presence with opening of fifth store in Ajman

Trolleys Supermarket has announced the opening of its fifth store in the UAE, located in Ajman, marking another milestone in the company’s expansion journey and strengthening its presence across Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman.

The new opening reflects Trolleys continued commitment to serving communities across the UAE by offering quality, convenience, and exceptional value. Guided by a community-first growth strategy, Trolleys focuses on expanding within residential and neighborhood destinations to make quality shopping more accessible and become part of customers’ everyday lives.

Built around its promise of delivering the best shopping experience with great value, Trolleys continues to offer a carefully selected range of products sourced from around the world while maintaining a strong focus on freshness and customer satisfaction.

The new Ajman branch highlights the supermarket’s signature offerings, including premium-quality fresh meat, a wide variety of international cheeses, and a dedicated roastery section featuring an extensive assortment of spices, pulses, nuts, and specialty selections. Customers can also enjoy a distinctive bakery experience with a curated selection of fresh bakery products, including authentic Turkish bakery specialties.

Commenting on the opening, Selahattin Guzelel, founder of TROLLEYS Supermarket and board member of HAS Holding (the parent company of TROLLEYS Supermarket), said: “This new opening reflects our continued commitment to serving communities across the UAE by bringing quality, freshness, and exceptional value closer to where people live. Our ambition is to continue expanding our footprint across the Emirates while delivering a shopping experience that exceeds customer expectations every day.”

To celebrate the opening, Trolleys has introduced exclusive promotions with discounts of up to 50 per cent across selected grocery categories and a wide variety of products.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Ajman store marks another important chapter in Trolleys Supermarket’s growth journey as the brand continues investing in customer-focused retail experiences and long-term expansion across the UAE.