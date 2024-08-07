Triumph over adversity: Dr Jamal Kassouma's expertise at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai
This success story highlights the crucial role of expert medical care and the enduring power of hope and determination
In a remarkable story of resilience and hope, Akram, the father of young Haya, recounts his family's journey through the trials of severe to profound hearing loss and the transformative intervention they received at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai. This inspiring account highlights the exceptional skills and dedication of Dr Jamal Kassouma, head of the ENT Department.
Haya's diagnosis of severe to profound hearing loss deeply worried her family, with initial consultations indicating that she might need to attend a special school for the deaf. Determined to find a better solution, the family turned to Al Zahra Hospital Dubai for expert care. Despite the complexities, Dr Kassouma and his team decided to undertake a challenging surgical intervention, even with the added risk of an abnormal facial nerve.
Dr Kassouma's commitment to comprehensive and compassionate care was evident throughout the process. Within three weeks of their initial consultation, he thoroughly reviewed Haya's case, managed insurance approvals, and meticulously prepared for the surgery. What was initially considered a one per cent risk procedure became significantly more complicated due to the facial nerve involvement, raising the risk to 50 per cent.
Undeterred by these challenges, Dr Kassouma maintained clear communication with the family, providing reassurance at every stage. During the surgery, Akram's faith and encouragement were pivotal as he supported Dr Kassouma's decision to proceed, trusting in his expertise and compassion. Remarkably, the surgery was completed successfully without damaging the facial nerve, restoring Haya's hearing and enabling her to thrive in regular school and social settings.
Today, Haya is a lively and joyful child, bringing immense happiness to her family. Her remarkable transformation underscores the advanced medical capabilities at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai and the exceptional care provided by Dr Jamal Kassouma.
