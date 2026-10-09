Tristar's Safety at Sea Forum returns to Dubai with focus on seafarer wellbeing

Safety at Sea, Tristar’s annual forum dedicated to seafarer wellbeing, returns to Dubai on November 9, 2026. The forum provides a global platform, connecting seafarers live from aboard ships with government authorities and regulators, shipowners, charterers, insurers, shipping associations and other key stakeholders committed to safeguarding seafarer wellbeing.

The forum enables real-time dialogue between those at sea and industry decision-makers, giving seafarers a voice while championing collective action to improve working environments at sea.

Eugene Mayne, group CEO of Tristar Group, said: "At Tristar, we remain deeply committed to the wellbeing of seafarers. They are not only integral to our maritime operations, but also to the vast global maritime industry that keeps supply chains moving. Their resilience is our collective strength and their voice must help shape the future of our industry."

Seafarer mental wellbeing has become increasingly central to conversations about the future of the maritime industry. Growing awareness of the pressures faced by those working at sea has created a new urgency for long-term action.

Tim Coffin, CEO of Tristar Maritime Logistics, said: "Our colleagues at sea are the foundation of our success as a business. Seafarers everywhere make a vital contribution to the global economy, working within conditions that are physically hazardous and challenging, for long stretches of time."

The Tristar Safety at Sea Conference recognises the particular importance of mental health and wellbeing within this context. "Through the conference our goal is to enable solutions that push seafarer wellbeing higher up the agenda for industry leaders and change-makers to enact. The hope is for solutions and sustained support that becomes the norm in seafarer wellbeing."

The agenda for this year’s forum focuses on issues that shape life at sea: workload and performance management, psychological safety and visible leadership, onboard social climate and crew cohesion, and practical remedies for seafarer mental health.

Industry experts will address the challenges of isolation, fatigue, operational overload, extended contracts, repatriation struggles and mental health issues.

Maritime leader Dr Grahaeme Henderson, OBE, founder of Together in Safety, will chair the conference and unveil a framework for improving safety at sea, sharing practical measures to prevent fatalities and serious incidents.

The conference will also welcome Carl King, a maritime podcaster, and Susanne Justesen, director of human sustainability at the Global Maritime Forum.

Representatives from the medical and pastoral care community will also contribute to the discussions, including Dr Pennie Blackburn, Clinical Psychologist at ISWAN, and Ben Bailey, Programme Director at The Mission to Seafarers.

Members of the Sharjah Maritime Academy will close the day by consolidating its themes into a structured framework of practical solutions and responsible stakeholders.

Now in its eighth year, Safety at Sea 2026 aims to encourage industry stakeholders to take action on the challenges facing seafarers. This year’s conference is being held in association with Seatrade Maritime.