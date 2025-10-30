Tristar’s Safety at Sea event to highpoint UAE as global maritime hub

The 7th Tristar Safety at Sea Conference scheduled for November 10 will reiterate the UAE’s position as a global hub for the maritime community, as it brings together important stakeholders to discuss universal concerns and find fitting solutions.

The UAE recently hosted the World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 on September 30 and October 1. Organised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) under the theme ‘Our Ocean – Our Obligation – Our Opportunity’, the event brought together ministers, officials and experts from around the world to address strategic challenges facing the global maritime transport sector. The MOEI will also be represented prominently at Tristar’s forthcoming event with the attendance of Eng. Hessa Al Malek, adviser to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs. This will be the third consecutive year for the Ministry’s active participation as an Honour Guest at Safety at Sea.

Eugene Mayne, CEO of Tristar Group, lauded the UAE’s key role in maritime safety and stewardship, through acts of leadership and with the Ministry’s active engagement in critical discussions. "We initiated Safety at Sea in 2019 to draw light on the emotional and mental wellness of crew at sea, and it has since grown into an important platform for direct dialogue between professional seafarers and everyone who plays a role in their safety and well-being at sea," he explained.

"We are honoured and delighted to welcome the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to our annual event once more. The MOEI’s presence and participation spurs the progress of Safety at Sea, which like progress in any field, relies on a foundation of courage, collaboration, and genuine care," he stated.

Tristar had a strong presence at the Ministry’s World Maritime Day Parallel Event, exhibiting its innovative hybrid electric bunkering barge, and participating in a panel discussion. The event also brought together leaders and decision makers of the global maritime community under the unifying involvement of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The Safety at Sea conference will be held at the One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai, under the theme, ‘Get Safety Right, Get Everything Right’.