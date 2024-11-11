Tristar spotlights seafarer mental health ‘Safety at Sea’ speakers express concerns and support

The Tristar Group’s annual ‘Safety at Sea’ conference saw the dynamic involvement of more than 200 government authorities, diplomats, maritime industry leaders and professional sailors in Dubai, and virtual participation from almost 500 seafarers around the world.

Senior envoys from the UAE, Indian and Philippines Governments, and global authorities on marine safety and welfare addressed the event, with real-time online participation from crew bases in the UAE, Oman, Philippines, India, and Myanmar, and from many of Tristar’s ocean-going and coastal vessels around the world.

Eugene Mayne, group CEO of Tristar, who instituted this event in 2019 after two of the company’s own sailors died by suicide at sea, has grown it into a regional forum that shapes opinion and action about mental health for seafarers. Delivering the welcome address, he enumerated the many steps that can prevent tragedy – especially asking for help and giving it. "Communicating about our own stress or sadness is not a crime. Reporting it when we see it in someone else is a virtue. Being able to help someone who is struggling is a gift," he said, calling for higher levels of attention, consideration, and compassion from everyone in the industry.

He also made a heartfelt appeal with the allegory of a lighthouse, which shows a path forward from scary, rough, or unknown territory. It offers shelter, respite, and comfort. "Be a lighthouse to your colleagues at sea, or to someone sailing alongside you," he urged.

Mayne and ensuing speakers placed mental wellness on par with the more tangible features of maritime safety. Marford Angeles, the Philippines Consul General in Dubai, appealed directly to Filipino seafarers who were participating remotely: "I call on my compatriots in every vessel to be a beacon of light. We are responsible for our brother, wherever we are, and whether we are seafarers or not."

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai spoke about India’s 10 per cent share of the world’s total maritime workforce, and currently ranked third. He cited major measures taken by India to promote maritime safety including SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which focuses on maritime security and international cooperation. Capt. Abdulla Darwish Al Hayyas, director of Maritime Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, endorsed some of the major event themes on good leadership, building trust, and the Golden Safety Rules. He congratulated Tristar for leading the open discussion on the mental health of seafarers and thanked the organisers and participants for aiming to achieve measures of progress. “It is a rare opportunity for seafarers to publicly engage in direct dialogue with the senior people ashore who are responsible for their well-being,” he stated. Tim Coffin, CEO of Tristar’s Maritime Logistics division emphasised caution and prevention as vital safety measures. "Nearly all incidents that lead to fatalities and serious injuries are preventable," he explained. "Apart from the immense industrial and financial costs of these avoidable events, the toll on individual seafarers and their families and shipmates is devastating." Coffin spoke of the many measures that Tristar has initiated in the five years since the event was established. "Our colleagues and partners will continue to work together and take practical steps to resolve this unnecessary burden on society,” he said. “Safety at Sea is all about taking action to save lives."

The roster of distinguished speakers also included Capt. Karen Davis, managing director, OCIMF; Stuart Edmonston, safety & risk management director, UK P&I Club; Dr Grahaeme Henderson OBE, president of the Conference and Chair of Together in Safety; and Eng. Octavio Rangel, head of the Panama Maritime Regional Office, Dubai.