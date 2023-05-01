Tristar launches safety theme for 2023

Mon 1 May 2023

The Tristar Group has been conducting its Global Safety Day every April 28, coinciding with the International Labour Organization’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work. This year, on Friday, a two-hour hybrid safety awareness programme was held at the Tristar head office in Jebel Ali, Dubai, where the safety theme for 2023 was launched, ‘Safety Starts With a Safe and Healthy Working Environment’.

Three speakers were invited to share best safety practices on the road and at the workplace - Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE; Bhanu Nayal Singh, supply chain lead for Castrol Lubricants for MEKSA; and Samir Amer, president and CEO of consultancy and training company LSMS.

Eugene Mayne, Group CEO, Tristar reminded the company’s customers, partners and staff who were at the venue and watching online and overseas locations that safety must be upheld 365 days a year. “The safety of people and places is the foundation of everything we do. We do many difficult things in many difficult places, and for all of us every day must be a safety day – not just once a year.”

Tristar achieved ‘goal zero’ in 2022. There was no loss of life due to work-related accidents or due to Covid-19. The road transport business covered 69 million kilometres distance without any fatality. “We now have an overall track record of having achieved 475 million kilometres covered without fatalities,” Mayne added.

In the last two years, Tristar’s Global Safety Day themes were ‘Safety is all about changing habits’ and ‘Safety is everybody’s responsibility’.

Tristar was founded in Dubai in 1998 as a safe and reliable transport provider to the petroleum industry in the UAE. It has grown in the past 25 years as a fully integrated energy logistics business serving the downstream oil and gas industry. Tristar has a global presence in 29 countries and territories across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, the Americas, and Europe.