Tristar concludes 2025–26 target gender equality accelerator

The Tristar Group, as Patron of the UN Global Compact Network UAE Gender Balance Pillar, supported the successful conclusion of the 2025–26 Target Gender Equality (TGE) Accelerator, delivered by the UN Global Compact Network UAE in partnership with Skyrize Partners, bringing together business leaders, sustainability professionals, and stakeholders committed to advancing gender equality to celebrate the achievements of participating companies and reinforce the private sector’s role in advancing gender equality across the UAE.

The event also marked the launch of the 2025–26 Target Gender Equality Accelerator Outcomes Report, which captures the cohort’s progress, key insights, and practical actions undertaken by participating companies throughout the programme. The report highlights how companies are translating their commitments into measurable action and strengthening the integration of gender equality across leadership, workplace culture, policies, and business strategy.

The closing event served as a platform for participants to reflect on the progress made throughout the accelerator, exchange practical experiences, and explore how organisations can continue embedding gender equality into leadership, workplace culture, and business strategy. The UN Global Compact’s Target Gender Equality Accelerator is a global programme that supports companies in setting ambitious targets and implementing measurable actions to increase women’s representation and leadership at all levels of business.

In the UAE, it is delivered through a locally led, in person cohort tailored to the national context. The event opened with remarks from Balaji Nagabhushan, group chief administrative officer, Tristar Group, who reaffirmed the importance of business leadership in accelerating gender equality and creating more inclusive workplaces.

"Tristar is committed to Gender Equality and has a longstanding resolve to build gender balance across its global workplaces. Our policies aim to encourage women to redefine workplace norms by breaking stereotypes and confidently step into traditionally male-dominated roles within the industry. As a member and signatory of the UN Global Compact since 2011, our commitment to closing gender gaps has remained steadfast," says Balaji.

The UN Global Compact Network UAE extended its sincere appreciation to Tristar Group, the Network’s Gender Balance Pillar Patron, for its continued patronage and commitment to advancing gender equality in the UAE. Through its support, Tristar Group has played a vital role in enabling the delivery of the programme and strengthening private sector engagement on women’s leadership and workplace inclusion.