Tristar: A success story

Eugene Mayne, CEO at Tristar Group recently delivered a keynote address at the Dubai Global Convention of the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, with the theme ‘Building Future-Ready Organisations’. Mayne declared that Dubai is one of the best living examples of what can be done today to prepare for tomorrow – and how best it can be done.

The UAE has established its credentials as one of the world’s best places to do business. Mayne made a comparison of the company he founded in 1998 with Emirates Airlines. He said: “Tristar is another success story born in the UAE. While Emirates had two leased planes in 1985, Tristar was established with three used trucks. Today, the company operates in 29 countries and territories spread across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific and the Americas.”

Tristar offers end-to-end fuel logistics solutions to blue-chip clients including international and national oil companies, and intergovernmental organisations. Its integrated energy logistics platform spans road and maritime transportation, specialised warehousing, fuel farm management, commercial aviation refuelling, chemicals and lubricants distribution, and turnkey fuel supply operations.

He added that Dubai is also home to the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem – angel and institutional investors, business incubators and accelerators, specialised free zones, state-owned investment funds, and venture capital financiers.

“Three fundamental principles of safety, honesty and integrity have served the company well for 25 years. Tristar's long-term vision, ambition and innovation and planning will ensure it's survival and prosperity into the foreseeable future,” Mayne added.

He enumerated the magnetic appeals of the UAE such as good governance, digital transformation, gender parity, safety, and focus on sustainability. “There is a formula for success that the UAE stands for: Ambition, gumption, and innovation. It is this exact formula that can help us, help anyone of us, prepare for the future.”

The convention is also the 30th World Congress on Leadership for Innovation and Business Excellence. It was held at the Habtoor Palace on March 14 and 15 and was graced by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Abdulla Al Saleh, undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy. Sunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE and Dr Aman Puri, consul-general of India in Dubai were also present at the event.