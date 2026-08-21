Trip Habibi Tourism LLC launches customised Dubai city tours

Trip Habibi Tourism LLC has introduced a range of customised Dubai city tour experiences designed to help visitors explore the city’s cultural heritage, traditional neighbourhoods and modern attractions.

The offering includes half-day Dubai city tours and private full-day itineraries that can be tailored around travellers’ interests, schedules and available time. Options are available for families, couples, solo travellers and visitors with limited time in the city.

The itineraries cover several of Dubai’s well-known heritage and cultural attractions, including the Al Fahidi Historical District, Dubai Creek, traditional abra rides, the Gold Souk and Spice Souk. Visitors can also include modern landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Blue Mosque and Downtown Dubai.

The customised format allows travellers to combine different attractions in a single itinerary rather than following a fixed sightseeing schedule. Hotel and airport pick-up and drop-off options are also available.

Local guides accompany visitors during the tours and provide information about Dubai’s history, culture, landmarks and local customs. The tours are available throughout the year, with shorter itineraries catering to transit and layover visitors, as well as longer full-day experiences.

"Our aim is to make Dubai sightseeing more flexible and accessible for different types of travellers. By allowing visitors to customise their itineraries, we can help them explore the city’s heritage, landmarks and contemporary attractions according to their interests and available time," said a spokesperson for Trip Habibi Tourism LLC.

The offering is aimed at travellers seeking a flexible way to experience both Dubai’s historic character and its contemporary attractions while making the most of their time in the city.

For more information, visit: www.triphabibi.com