Trinetra Labs launches BlueHands.ai to simplify AI-powered software development

Businesses, entrepreneurs and first-time builders can now turn ideas into working software, automate everyday operations and build AI-powered solutions without needing extensive technical expertise. With this ambition, Trinetra Labs, a UAE-headquartered AI venture studio, is taking AI creation beyond traditional technology hubs and into the hands of everyday businesses through BlueHands.ai, while advancing its vision of building AI innovations from the UAE for a global audience.

While the UAE is carving its niche as a global hub for artificial intelligence and innovation, Trinetra Labs intends to contribute by turning AI breakthroughs into practical solutions that businesses can embrace, irrespective of their size or technical proficiency. It aims not just to serve the local market but also to build AI platforms of global relevance from the UAE to boost the country's position on the global AI scene.

BlueHands.ai brings together four connected capabilities to help users move from an idea to a working solution. BlueHands Build enables users to create websites, applications, internal tools and custom software using AI. BlueHands Agents helps automate everyday business tasks across channels, including email, WhatsApp, voice and CRM. BlueHands Expert connects users with specialists for guidance or end-to-end project support, while BlueHands Marketplace provides a space for eligible applications, agents, templates and automations to be shared with others.

The potential impact extends across the business landscape. A neighbourhood retailer could build an online presence; a business could automate customer enquiries and routine workflows; a student could turn an idea into an application; and an aspiring entrepreneur could test a business concept without first assembling a technical team. By reducing the complexity and cost barriers traditionally associated with software development, BlueHands.ai seeks to make AI adoption more practical for businesses that have often remained outside the technology ecosystem.

"The UAE is not just adopting AI; it is helping shape what the future of AI can look like. At Trinetra Labs, we want to be part of that journey by building solutions here that can make a difference globally. With BlueHands.ai, our ambition is to put the power to create software and deploy AI within reach of everyday businesses and people with ideas, enabling more of them to participate in the AI-driven economy," said Ravi Neb, founder of Trinetra Labs.

BlueHands.ai combines AI-powered software creation, business automation and access to technical expertise within one connected ecosystem. Designed to support users from their first idea through to deployment and further development, the platform reflects Trinetra Labs’ broader mission to make advanced AI capabilities more accessible and useful.

For Trinetra Labs, the launch represents a step towards a larger ambition: building globally relevant AI solutions from the UAE and helping bring the benefits of AI to businesses everywhere.

For more information, visit: https://trinetralabs.ai