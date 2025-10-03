Trillionaire brings ‘Formally Streetwear’ to life at Milan Fashion Week 2025

This September, the Dubai-based luxury streetwear brand founded by designer Arjun Singh staged its much- anticipated showcase at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in Milan. The collection, titled Formally Streetwear, marked the brand’s second international runway after its explosive debut at New York Fashion Week 2024.

Where New York was about raw provocation with Trillionaire Trash, Milan became the stage for refinement and evolution. Against the backdrop of one of fashion’s most prestigious cities, Trillionaire blurred boundaries between two worlds often seen as opposites: the discipline of formalwear and the rebellion of streetwear.

The runway was dominated by a striking palette of yellow, grey, and black, instantly recognisable as Trillionaire’s new visual identity. The silhouettes ranged from sharply tailored coats to oversized trousers, structured shirts to relaxed layering, creating a dialogue between elegance and edge.

Details like bold eyewear, layered jackets, logo-infused separates, and playful accessories highlighted how the brand imagines modern luxury—unapologetic, youthful, and confident.

“Formality and streetwear are no longer separate languages,” said Singh. “Today’s generation moves fluidly between work, play, and culture. This collection designs for that reality—where the suit and the street don’t compete, they coexist.”

The looks, whether it was a cropped jacket paired with wide-legged pants, a long coat worn with sneakers, or a shirt-dress reimagined with athletic socks and bold stripes, showcased Trillionaire’s dual identity: powerful yet relaxed, disciplined yet expressive.

For Singh, Milan held an added layer of meaning. Having studied and trained in the city earlier in his career, this showcase was both a professional milestone and a personal homecoming.

With Formally Streetwear, Trillionaire has not only cemented its place among the international fashion elite but also signaled a new chapter in luxury—one where authenticity, versatility, and attitude hold as much value as heritage.

From Dubai’s cultural crossroads to the runways of New York and Milan, Trillionaire’s rise proves that this is more than a brand—it’s a movement redefining how the world sees luxury.

For more information, follow Instagram or visit: thetrillionaireclothing.com.