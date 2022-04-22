Travis Killian on social media, invention, and Upper Echelon products

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022

With social media becoming a commonplace across all generations, the number of ‘content creators’ is on the rise as well. Many people, young and old, are quitting their jobs to become content creators or influencers. In fact, there are over 50 million content creators across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and other social media platforms.

While there is nothing wrong with content creators, the world needs more inventors and entrepreneurs as well. Travis Killian is exactly that. Killian has always been passionate about creating and distributing products that can tangibly help as many people as possible. Killian’s focus is admirable as he is sincerely driven to iterate and innovate until he finds a product that truly improves the daily lives of consumers. Killian is relentless when it comes to the quality and value of his products.

Killian knows that, in order to reach and help as many people as possible, he must not only work at producing a high-quality and highly-effective product, he must also find creative and intelligent ways to distribute these products. Killian understands that regardless of how valuable a product is, if the consumer does not know about it, then the product cannot help them. This is why Killian was an early adopter of e-commerce. In fact, Killian is one of Amazon's most successful marketers in history. Killian would prove to be ahead of his time as experts believe the e-commerce market will reach $5.55 billion by the end of 2022.

As the founder of Upper Echelon products, Killian utilises his entire skill set from researching and creating products in order to bring as many high-quality and life-improving products to the market. The Austin, Texas based company is the sole manufacturer and distributor of at least eight best-selling products, under Killian’s stewardship, all of which have registered trademarks. Starting with American-made, innovative umbrellas with the Repel and Rain-Mate umbrellas, Killian and Upper Echelon products would go on to manufacture and distribute Cafe de Chateau coffee makers, Le Chateau wine decanters, Flux Phenom magnetic screen doors, Triton dog leashes, LumiLux Toilet Light, and Everlasting Comfort memory foam blankets, seat cushions, footrest pillows, and ultrasonic humidifiers.

As Killian and Upper Echelon products continue their commitment to creating high-quality products that are hyper-valuable to real individuals in their everyday lives, the company is sure to succeed. Regardless of trends in e-commerce, retail, social media, or Web 3, Killian and Upper Echelon products’ commitment will always benefit the consumer.