Travel to Europe with ease

Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 5:52 PM

Travelling in Europe has been increasing since the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the need to show a valid Covid-19 certificate. The Schengen Area is a group of 26 European countries that have abolished passport and other types of border control at their mutual borders, allowing free movement of people and goods within the area.

The exact timeline of the launch of ETIAS will soon be announced by the European Commission, however, it is expected sometime in 2024. Additionally, The Passenger Name Records (PNR) system has been implemented.

ETIAS

ETIAS will be a digital system that will pre-screen travellers before they arrive in the Schengen Area. It will require travellers from visa-exempt third countries to apply online for travel authorisation and undergo a security check.

The system will check the applicant's information against EU databases, such as Interpol, the Schengen Information System (SIS), and the Visa Information System (VIS), to identify any potential security risks.

If you are a traveller from a visa-exempt country who intends to visit the Schengen Area, there are a few things you should consider with the implementation of ETIAS:

Plan Ahead

With the implementation of ETIAS, you will need to apply for authorisation to visit the Schengen Area before your trip. It is important to plan ahead and allow enough time to complete the application process.

Additional Cost

The ETIAS application will have a fee of 7€ for adults, and it will be valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. This is an additional cost to consider when planning a trip to the Schengen Area.

Potential Delays

The implementation of ETIAS may cause some delays in the border control process, especially during the initial phases. It is important to factor this into your travel plans, especially if you have connecting flights or time-sensitive plans.

Accurate Information

When completing the ETIAS application, it is important to provide accurate information. Any discrepancies or errors in the application could lead to a denial of authorisation or even future travel restrictions.

Conclusion

If you are considering a trip to Europe next year, do not let the implementation of ETIAS deter you. With a bit of planning and preparation, you can explore this incredible region with ease and enjoy all that it has to offer.

The implementation of ETIAS and the PNR is primarily a security measure that aims to ensure a safe and enjoyable travel experience for all visitors to the Schengen Area. The application process is straightforward and can be completed online, and the fee is relatively low.