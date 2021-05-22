Travel safely to Spain with new online tool

Turespaña has launched a new tool within its Travel Safe microsite, available on the official tourism portal (www.spain.info), for international tourists wanting to visit the country. The new tool allows them to consult Covid-19 travel restrictions to Spain as well as entry and exit requirements from their respective countries.

The Travel Safe microsite features a continually updated information system on Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The microsite is the cornerstone of Turespaña’s ‘Travel Safe. The strategy has been designed to reinforce the perception of Spain as a safe destination, highlighting Turespaña as a leader in safe travel and restoring confidence in travelling to Spain. This strategy began in December 2020 and will remain in place until the international travel situation returns to normality.

The objective of this initiative is to help travellers organise their trip to Spain in a safe manner with all the information available in relation to Covid-19 restrictions, such as RT-PCR tests and quarantines, as well as other preventive measures and regulations before, during and after the trip. The system is available in Spanish, English, French and German.

Tourists planning a trip to Spain will be able to find out the exit requirements from their country of origin, the entry requirements to Spain, the general measures that exist in Spain, and the requirements to return to their country of origin. Detailed information on the specific measures in force in each region is also available.