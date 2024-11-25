Transreport ‘s travel assistance app to simplify travel in the UAE

Transreport, a leading accessibility technology company, enhances accessible travel for Disabled and older passengers in the Middle East. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s ambitious 2030 Digital Transformation and Tourism Strategy.

Through its Passenger Assistance App, Transreport simplifies communication of access needs for passengers, promoting smoother and more accessible travel experiences. Transreport’s platform is creating an inclusive travel environment that strengthens the UAE's position as a premier global travel destination.

Transreport’s future developments focus on providing seamless integration of multi-modal travel assistance requests. The UAE's dedication to building a robust digital ecosystem supports initiatives that enhance accessibility across all sectors. Transreport recognises that adopting digital technologies is essential for addressing and dismantling the barriers experienced by Disabled people when travelling.

By integrating their advanced technologies, Transreport is fostering an environment where all passengers feel empowered to travel independently. Incorporating feedback from its accessibility panel comprising Disabled campaigners and activists guides the design and features of Transreport’s innovative platform.

"Passenger Assistance is innovative," said Shani Dhanda, disability specialist and activist. "It supports Disabled people to travel with confidence, spontaneity, and independence. This technology enables the transport sector to support individual needs, ensuring a dignified and efficient experience."

Transreport has been making significant strides in the UAE. The company has participated in key events like the Arabian Travel Market 2024, the IATA AGM, the AccessAbilities Expo 2024 and the recently concluded Saudi Airport Exhibition. These events showcased the company’s innovative accessibility solutions transforming the future of accessible travel. To ensure its initiatives resonate globally, Transreport has appointed experienced leaders to its team, reinforcing its commitment to impactful expansion. Waleed Ahmed, COO of Transreport, comments, "We are excited to offer a solution that empowers passengers to travel with dignity and confidence. Our Passenger Assistance platform is a significant step toward our commitment to digital transformation, ensuring seamless accessibility for Disabled people and older passengers. By enhancing communication and clarity about access needs, we are setting a new standard for accessible travel worldwide." Transreport recognises the barriers experienced by the Disabled community and older people and is committed to inclusivity and democratising air travel with a focus on creating better journeys for all through its innovative solutions.

For more information, click here: https://transreport.co.uk/