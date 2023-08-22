Transplant patient's triumph: Gold medal tribute to King's College Hospital staff

UK organ donation figures highlight King's as leading trust in organ transplants

Karen Rockell with to Dr Parthi Srinivasan, the consultant surgeon at King's College Hospital

Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 1:05 PM

A heartwarming gesture has highlighted the exceptional care provided by King's College Hospital. An organ transplant patient Karen Rockell, 68, presented a gold medal to the hospital staff who saved her life. The event spotlights King's College Hospital as a leader in organ transplants, having recorded the highest number of organ donations in the UK this last year.

Karen's journey with King's College Hospital began in 2010 when she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. The disease led to liver cancer, and she underwent a life-saving liver transplant. Grateful for the exceptional care she received, Karen set out to give back to the hospital and the broader transplant community. Now she co-directs the UK Organ Donation and Transplantation Research Network and has established the LISTEN patient public involvement and engagement group to support research at King's.

Karen's dedication to her own recovery and her commitment to advancing organ transplantation led her to an incredible feat: representing Great Britain at the World Transplant Games in Australia. Her remarkable performance earned her three gold medals, one silver, and one bronze in swimming. In a gesture of gratitude, Karen presented one of her gold medals to Dr Parthi Srinivasan, the consultant surgeon at King's College Hospital who performed her life-saving transplant. She said, “I’ve been lucky to have benefitted from incredible care and treatment from the team at King’s. I can never say thank you enough.”

Dr Srinivasan expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Karen's touching gift when he said, “Karen’s medal was the most touching gift I have received from a patient throughout my career, and I will take good care of it for her.” He noted that her success after the transplant journey was a testament to the hospital's commitment to patient care and excellence. He emphasised that Karen's achievements highlighted the life-changing impact of organ donation. Her story demonstrates the importance of registering one's organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Karen's gesture follows the newly released data from NHS Blood and Transplant, which reveals that King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust led the UK in organ donations during the last fiscal year (April 2022-March 2023). With an impressive record of 44 organ donors after death, KCH has established its position as a frontrunner in organ transplantation care. The hospital's team of specialist nurses in organ donation has played an important role in facilitating conversations about organ donation as part of end-of-life care. This has ultimately saved and transformed countless lives.

Dr Srinivasan encouraged individuals to register their organ donation decisions on the NHS Organ Donor Register, emphasising the potential to spare another family the anguish of losing a loved one while offering hope and healing to those in need.

Karen's triumphant journey from battling a life-threatening illness to becoming a symbol of hope and resilience showcases the exceptional medical care and dedication to excellence available at King's College Hospital. With its record-setting organ donation figures and commitment to patient-centered care, King's continues to pave the way for medical excellence in the field of organ transplantation, ensuring a brighter future for patients in need of life-saving interventions.

