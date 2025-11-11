  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 11, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 20, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.3°C

Tranquil Developers launches Blossom76 in JVC

New residential projects are emerging in response to increased investor interest around future metro-linked areas

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 4:02 PM

Top Stories

Up to Rs1,000,000 compensation announced for families of victims killed in Delhi blast

Up to Rs1,000,000 compensation announced for families of victims killed in Delhi blast

Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

'Can only pray': UAE residents worry for families after Delhi blast, cancel travel plans

'Can only pray': UAE residents worry for families after Delhi blast, cancel travel plans

As Dubai accelerates work on the new Metro Blue Line, developers are responding to the emerging infrastructure-led growth corridors shaping the city’s real estate market. In Jumeirah Village Circle, new residential projects such as Blossom76 are emerging in response to increased investor interest around future metro-linked areas.

Blossom76 is one of several developments expected to benefit from the planned metro link connecting key commercial and residential districts. The project’s launch reflects growing investor interest in mid-market communities with improving infrastructure and lower entry price points.

Recommended For You

AUS filmmaker's 'Halal Dreams' heads to New York Short Film Festival

AUS filmmaker's 'Halal Dreams' heads to New York Short Film Festival

UAE announces nationwide field exercise with military units, aircraft

UAE announces nationwide field exercise with military units, aircraft

Wall Street gains on hopes of government reopening

Wall Street gains on hopes of government reopening

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown, fund government till January end

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown, fund government till January end

Sharjah: Free organic wheat seeds to be given to farmers under Ruler's grant

Sharjah: Free organic wheat seeds to be given to farmers under Ruler's grant

 

“The Dubai Metro Blue Line isn’t just about transport, it’s about transformation,” said Dr Sharad Nair, co-founder and chairman of Tranquil Developers. “By linking economic zones and residential areas, it is unlocking value in districts like JVC and shifting investor focus toward new growth corridors.”

“Buyers are increasingly prioritising connected and community-based living,” added Aditya Khurana, co-founder and managing director. “Proximity to upcoming metro routes is now a key consideration for both end-users and investors.”

Industry reports indicate that off-plan transactions continue to drive activity, particularly in metro-connected zones, while average villa prices rose by 7.9 per cent during the first half of 2025. Rental yields in JVC are forecast to increase by 4.5 per cent over the next year, supported by population growth and improved connectivity.

Dubai’s property sector recorded Dh120 billion in residential sales in Q1 2025, an 18 per cent increase year-on-year, according to official data. Analysts attribute part of this growth to transport connectivity, with the Blue Line expected to improve accessibility across east and west Dubai and unlock new demand in suburban communities.

Tranquil Developers’ entry into JVC aligns with broader trends in Dubai’s property sector, where developers are responding to infrastructure expansion with targeted residential launches. As the Blue Line progresses, industry observers expect continued demand in areas integrating transport, affordability, and community living.