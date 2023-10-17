Traders Hub Currency Brokerage announces thrilling risk-free trading

By Othman Dabaan Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM

Traders Hub Currency Brokerage, a prominent financial services company specialising in foreign currency trading and a leading UAE-regulated contracts for difference (CFD) provider, has initiated an electrifying trading competition tailored for ambitious and enterprising traders worldwide. This competition provides an excellent opportunity for traders to enhance their skills and resources, all while experiencing the thrill of a risk-free trading environment.

Traders Hub Currency Brokerage invites traders of all backgrounds to participate in this unique competition. Upon registering for a Traders Hub demo account, participants can embark on virtual trading with virtual funds. Unlike traditional trading, this competition carries no financial risk, ensuring the safety of participants' capital.

The competition will run for 30 days, during which traders will engage in virtual trading to demonstrate their trading prowess. After this period, the top three traders with the highest equities will be identified and rewarded with substantial cash prizes. The first-place winner will receive an impressive prize of Dh50,000, the second-place winner will be awarded Dh30,000, and the third-place winner will walk away with Dh20,000.

To access this exciting competition, traders can use the user-friendly Traders Hub Mobile App, which was unveiled at the sixth Forex Expo Dubai 2023, a prominent trading event held from September 26 to 27, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Traders Hub actively participated in this event and introduced the Traders Hub Mobile App, a cutting-edge tool designed to provide traders with effortless and efficient access to global markets. Powered by innovative trading technology, the app empowers users to make informed investment decisions.

Registration for the competition commenced on September 25, but aspiring participants can still register until October 26. To register for the competition or obtain further information about Traders Hub Currency Brokerage, the contest, or the Traders Hub Mobile App, please visit https://portal.tradershub.ae/en/landing/th-competition.

Othman Dabaan is a relationship manager at Traders Hub Currency Brokerage.