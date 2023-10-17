Traders Hub Currency Brokerage announces thrilling risk-free trading

Visitors to the pavilion will gain insights into the compelling business opportunities that Cyprus presents as an international business hub
Traders Hub Currency Brokerage, a prominent financial services company specialising in foreign currency trading and a leading UAE-regulated contracts for difference (CFD) provider, has initiated an electrifying trading competition tailored for ambitious and enterprising traders worldwide. This competition provides an excellent opportunity for traders to enhance their skills and resources, all while experiencing the thrill of a risk-free trading environment.
Traders Hub Currency Brokerage invites traders of all backgrounds to participate in this unique competition. Upon registering for a Traders Hub demo account, participants can embark on virtual trading with virtual funds. Unlike traditional trading, this competition carries no financial risk, ensuring the safety of participants' capital.
The competition will run for 30 days, during which traders will engage in virtual trading to demonstrate their trading prowess. After this period, the top three traders with the highest equities will be identified and rewarded with substantial cash prizes. The first-place winner will receive an impressive prize of Dh50,000, the second-place winner will be awarded Dh30,000, and the third-place winner will walk away with Dh20,000.
To access this exciting competition, traders can use the user-friendly Traders Hub Mobile App, which was unveiled at the sixth Forex Expo Dubai 2023, a prominent trading event held from September 26 to 27, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Traders Hub actively participated in this event and introduced the Traders Hub Mobile App, a cutting-edge tool designed to provide traders with effortless and efficient access to global markets. Powered by innovative trading technology, the app empowers users to make informed investment decisions.
Registration for the competition commenced on September 25, but aspiring participants can still register until October 26. To register for the competition or obtain further information about Traders Hub Currency Brokerage, the contest, or the Traders Hub Mobile App, please visit https://portal.tradershub.ae/en/landing/th-competition.
Othman Dabaan is a relationship manager at Traders Hub Currency Brokerage.
Visitors to the pavilion will gain insights into the compelling business opportunities that Cyprus presents as an international business hub
Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said Pakistani businessmen should also promote and encourage investment in manufacturing activities to increase industrial exports to the UAE and GCC
F4-MG in association with FBP International has emerged as a trusted partner for more than 3,000+ of aspirants seeking a new beginning in the land down under
From home security to cloud management, attendees will have a wealth of information and products to experience at this year’s GITEX
Distinguished by its steadfast commitment to finding the perfect educational 'fit' for each student, Hale Education Group embodies a philosophy that goes beyond conventional college counselling
Boasting an impressive lineup of over 100 exhibitors, DIVAlicious promises an unparalleled shopping experience that caters to diverse tastes and budgets
With over 300 renowned brands spanning various categories, the event promises an unforgettable shopping experience