Traders Hub announces UAE market access and support features

Traders Hub, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has announced its current service framework for UAE clients, outlining multi-asset market access, a tiered account structure, and 24/5 client support.

Licensed by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Traders Hub operates in line with the UAEs financial regulatory framework.

Traders Hub provides access to global markets across forex, indices (including S&P 500 and DAX), shares, ETFs, commodities, and crypto, available through the company’s ecosystem and industry platforms MetaTrader 4 and 5. Onboarding options include through the UAE Pass application and Google sign-in.

According to the company, its tiered account structure offers options ranging from low-deposit starter accounts to institutional-grade setups with raw spreads, FIX API access, and tailored support. The firm emphasises transparent operations, segregated client accounts, and encryption for client fund protection.

Traders Hub underscored its recent industry recognition, noting its designation as the “fastest-growing SCA-regulated broker” awarded during The Forex Expo Dubai 2024.