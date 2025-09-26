  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Sep 26, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:52 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.3°C

Traders Hub announces UAE market access and support features

Onboarding options include through the UAE Pass application and Google sign-in

Published: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 4:50 PM

Top Stories

Sharjah: Man caught on CCTV abusing cats after kittens found dead

Sharjah: Man caught on CCTV abusing cats after kittens found dead

Watch: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gets UAE's MBZUAI's first honorary doctorate

Watch: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gets UAE's MBZUAI's first honorary doctorate

UAE: RAK-Dubai travel time to be cut to nearly half with new lanes, bridges on Emirates Road

UAE: RAK-Dubai travel time to be cut to nearly half with new lanes, bridges on Emirates Road

Traders Hub, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has announced its current service framework for UAE clients, outlining multi-asset market access, a tiered account structure, and 24/5 client support.

Licensed by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Traders Hub operates in line with the UAEs financial regulatory framework.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: Earn 40% more in rental income through green, wellness-focused projects

thumb-image

Building trust: How governance accelerates trust in autonomous transport

thumb-image

UAE: Why caregivers dealing with abuse, family crises cases must prioritise own wellbeing

thumb-image

10kg Dubai gold dress: World's heaviest Dh4.6-million piece on display in Sharjah

thumb-image

Eire Gulf Interiors marks 16 years with regional expansion and operational milestones

 

Traders Hub provides access to global markets across forex, indices (including S&P 500 and DAX), shares, ETFs, commodities, and crypto, available through the company’s ecosystem and industry platforms MetaTrader 4 and 5. Onboarding options include through the UAE Pass application and Google sign-in.

According to the company, its tiered account structure offers options ranging from low-deposit starter accounts to institutional-grade setups with raw spreads, FIX API access, and tailored support. The firm emphasises transparent operations, segregated client accounts, and encryption for client fund protection.

Traders Hub underscored its recent industry recognition, noting its designation as the “fastest-growing SCA-regulated broker” awarded during The Forex Expo Dubai 2024.